Man charged with kidnapping, assault, and dangerous driving in Wellington

A man has been charged with kidnapping, dangerous driving, and assault on a family member after an incident on State Highway 1 on Saturday.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping, dangerous driving, and assault on a family member after an incident on State Highway 1 on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said they received a call at 10.26am on Saturday from a member of the public, who saw a man and a woman in a heated argument in a car travelling down State Highway 1 towards Plimmerton.

Police said the car pulled off the road and stopped in a carpark, where officers approached them.

The man was taken into custody, and the woman was taken home by police, who examined the vehicle.

The man will appear in Porirua District Court on Monday.