Six arrested after disorder incident in Christchurch

Officers were called to an address on Huxley St, Sydenham shortly before 3pm on Sunday

Six people have been arrested following reports of “disorder" at a Christchurch property.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to an address on Huxley St, Sydenham, shortly before 3pm on Sunday regarding disorder involving about seven people.

“Police arrived and took six people into custody,” the spokeswoman said.

Police were unable to say whether any charges had been laid following the incident.

There were no reports of injuries.