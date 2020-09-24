Second appeal refused for woman convicted of criminal harassment

Errors on charging documents were not enough to reopen a 20-year-old case in the Court of Appeal. (File photo)

A woman has failed to have a 20-year-old conviction reopened in the Court of Appeal despite arguing the courts got her name and birthdate wrong.

Katherine Anne Starr Phillips was convicted of criminal harassment at the Blenheim District Court in April 2000, after a judge found her guilty of harassing the “wife of a male companion”.

The 50-year-old was ordered to come up for sentence if called upon in the next year, meaning she would avoid penalty if she did not reoffend similarly for 12 months, otherwise she could be recalled for sentencing.

Phillips had appealed the conviction later that year, but the appeal was dismissed.

She went back to the High Court to appeal again last year, only to be turned down by Justice Helen Cull, who said the appeal did not raise any relevant issue of law, nor explain the 20-year delay.

Phillips then took her case to the Court of Appeal, which was heard by Justice Matthew Muir on September 1.

She said she was charged under the name Katherine Ann Phillips with a birthdate of August 28, 1949, but her correct name was Katherine Anne Starr Phillips, and her correct birthdate was June 28, 1949.

“She says that the information filed against her was ‘false’ and an abuse of process, that the law is a ‘precise discipline’ and that her conviction is a nullity ‘in the same way as a bigamous marriage’,” Justice Muir said in his decision issued last week.

However, the Crimes Act 1961 said to bring an appeal after such a long time, there must be special circumstances causing the delay, as well as other factors; a question of law, a strong case, and a practical remedy.

A long delay could be a major factor weighing against granting leave to appeal, especially if unexplained.

In this case, Phillips had failed to identify a question of law, or give a good reason for the delay, Justice Muir said.

“Ms Phillips advanced a ‘fundamental democratic right to appeal’ for which she was not obliged to give reasons, seemingly ignoring the gateway requirements,” Justice Muir said.

She claimed she had spent the years since her conviction unsuccessfully seeking a lawyer to take her case.

Her other arguments related to “unsubstantiated allegations against judicial officers”, Justice Muir said.

The Summary Proceedings Act said irregularities or defects in documents would not be enough to cause convictions to be quashed or set aside, unless the court was satisfied there had been a miscarriage of justice.

Despite the alleged omission and error, the charge clearly related to Phillips, and she had never claimed she was wrongly charged, Justice Muir said. He dismissed the application.