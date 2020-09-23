Canterbury man asked police to send him to prison

Niklas Gebhardt walked into the Christchurch Central Police station, located in the justice and emergency services precinct on Lichfield St, took off his clothes and asked to be jailed. (File photo)

A North Canterbury man stripped naked in a Christchurch police station and asked to be jailed.

Niklas Gebhardt, 30, was sentenced to one month’s imprisonment in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to a charge of indecent exposure.

An interim order for name suppression lapsed on Wednesday afternoon after Gebhardt did not file an application to have the order made permanent.

On Monday Gebhardt walked into the Christchurch Central police station, took off his clothes and refused to put them back on. He asked police officers that he be jailed.

Gebhardt’s defence lawyer, Andrew McCormick, said although there was no indication of underlying mental health problems, there were “some psychological issues”.

“He understands what is happening. I think he is just struggling,” he said.

Gebhardt’s parents were seated in the back of the court during their son’s appearance via video-link.

Gebhardt will be eligible for release in two weeks.