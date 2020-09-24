Alleged rape victim covered in bite marks and looked 'like someone tried to rip her skin off', says witness

A man charged with rape near Lake Hawea is on trial in the Invercargill District Court.

An alleged rape victim was covered in bite marks and looked like someone had tried to rip her skin off, a witness says.

A 25-year-old man, with interim name suppression, is facing a charge of rape, two counts of sexual violation and a male assaults female charge from December 28, 2018. He is on trial in the Invercargill District Court.

The Crown witness saw the claimant after the alleged incident, and said the woman’s shirt was ripped, she was bawling crying, and kept repeating how terrified she was.

The witness said it looked like someone had tried to rip her skin off.

The alleged incident happened down an embankment near the Lake Hawea Hotel after the claimant and the defendant were at a Rhythm & Alps warm-up gig.

The witness who saw the bite marks was setting up a tent about 10.30pm when the claimant returned to the campground.

The claimant ran towards her and said she had been attacked by a guy she had been speaking with.

During the second day of the trial on Thursday, the defence produced messages of the claimant offering the defendant sex more than three years before.

Defence lawyer Louise Denton produced screenshots of messages from June 2015, between the claimant and the defendant.

The woman offered sex, and sent him a graphic personal video, Denton said.

The claimant accepted she could have sent the video, and said she did not remember sending the messages until they were produced in court.

Denton told the court the claimant liked two of the man’s Instagram photos in November 2018, the month before the Lake Hawea incident.

Denton put it to the claimant that she was keen on him, which she denied.

Judge Bernadette Farnan asked if when she saw the defendant at the Lake Hawea Hotel, did she know it was the man she had messaged previously? She said she did not recognise him until after being shown a photo montage in a police station later.

The doctor who examined the claimant about five hours after the alleged incident was called as a Crown witness on Thursday.

Dr Katherine Smith said the bruises on the claimant’s face, neck and breasts were non-specific and could not say exactly what caused them.

Reading her brief of evidence, she told the court the woman’s genital area did not display any injuries, but that was “not uncommon” with consensual or nonconsensual penetration.

Under cross-examination, Smith said there was no suspicion of involuntary drug ingestion, despite the claimant denying taking MDMA and testing positive for the drug.

A close friend of the claimant’s was called as a Crown witness on Thursday.

While being examined by Crown prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas, the friend said he saw his friend back at their campground after the alleged rape.

“She was incoherently traumatised,” he said.

“Almost wailing. Visibly shaking. Manic,” he said.

The friend said he did not take MDMA and had never known the claimant to take the drug.

Under cross-examination, the man accepted some memories of the night were hazy, but said he had clear memories of specific moments.

The trial is expected to take five days.