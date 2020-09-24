Police not laying charges against landlord with sexual assault conviction

Emily Green is warning people against renting a room from a man who has a history of inappropriate behaviour.

Police will not lay charges after a woman complained about “concerning behaviour” from a landlord who spent five years in prison for sexual assault.

Emily Green earlier told Stuff Shane Duffy never told her about his conviction and was worried other women who may stay with him could be put in a “dangerous situation”.

She claimed Duffy did her washing without her asking and joked about having cameras in the house during her stay.

Last Thursday night, Green said she was short of breath and leaning on the kitchen bench when he started touching her lower back.

“I’d move away, and he was getting grumpy at me.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Shane Duffy confirmed to Stuff he spent five years in prison for sexual assault.

Following an argument later that evening, she posted a warning about Duffy on Facebook, and later reported her concerns to police.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers investigated reports of “concerning behaviour", and determined no charges would be laid.

“Police encourage people to report any concerning behaviour as soon as it happens.”

Green said on Thursday she understood why police did not lay charges.

“It wasn't anything of a criminal offence. As creepy and uncomfortable as it was, it still ... warns the public on what he has done and what he's culpable of."

She said officers told her they were "keeping an eye” on Duffy.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Emily Green says Shane Duffy never told her about his conviction and is worried other women who may stay with him could be put in a “dangerous situation”.

Duffy earlier said he did rub Green’s lower back as he thought she was in pain, and he “didn’t know what to do”.

He said his sexual assault conviction in 1995 involved a 28-year-old woman. He pleaded guilty and spent five years in prison, he said.

Duffy did not believe it was inappropriate to rent his spare room to women, but added he had not told the women who stayed he had a sexual assault conviction.

“I probably should”, he said when asked whether he should mention the offence to tenants.

The room had been rented out only for a “very short time”, he said.

He was considering complaining to police about the Facebook posts and threats that had been made towards him.

“I’m numb, I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to handle this at the moment.”

Canterbury district adult sexual assault co-ordinator Detective Senior Sergeant Nicola Reeves said prospective tenants and flatmates should be aware of what they were committing to, including asking pertinent questions and setting ground rules.

“Confront and report any inappropriate behaviour early," she said.