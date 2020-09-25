Orren Scott Williams is on trial in Hamilton High Court for murder, over a shooting near Kāwhia in June 2019.

Fragments from a bullet fired into a carload of intruders probably ended up lodged in the driver.

Orren Scott Williams, 38, allegedly fired the shots at four men, some armed, who broke into his rural home overlooking Kāwhia Harbour in the early hours of June 6, 2019, to steal cannabis.

He is on trial in Hamilton High Court for one charge of murder over the death of Faalili Moleli Fauatea, and three of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for the June 2019 incident.

ESR forensic scientist Angus Newton said three shots were fired into the pale blue Toyota Harrier, the vehicle the men left in.

One shot clipped the bottom frame of the rear windscreen – which was smashed out by the time Newton saw it – and split into fragments when going through the rear passenger seat, he said.

Those fragments went through the driver’s seat but didn’t damage areas such as the front console and steering wheel.

"The implication there is that someone was seated in the driver seat and was struck by those bullet fragments,” Newton said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Specialist search teams were called in to comb Orren Williams’ property after the shooting.

A swab found the DNA matched that of Grayson Toilolo, Crown Prosecutor Jacinda Hamilton said.

The jury has previously heard Toilolo was shot in his back right flank.

A piece of glass found about 43m down the driveway of Williams’ house is thought to have been chipped out by that shot.

Blood matching the DNA profile of another intruder, Shaun Te Kanawa - shot in his left forearm – was also found along the driveway.

A separate shot through the rear windscreen split into three fragments in the rear driver side passenger seat.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The shooting happened in Hauturu, near Kāwhia on the Waikato west coast. This photo is taken looking towards Taharoa.

The fragments didn't go right through the panel on the rear driver side, Newton said, but you could see “impact marks” from outside the car.

The Harrier’s rear spoiler, above the windscreen, was also hit, but that shot didn’t enter the car itself.

Later, it was found the rear passenger tyre had also been shot, Newton said.

Newton also noted blood on the outside of the car and that the interior appeared “extensively bloodstained”.

The jury has previously heard that Faalili Moleli Fauatea, who didn’t survive his wounds, was shot in the lower back and also wounded where a bullet grazed his shoulder.

Joe Tumaialu was shot in the right ankle.

The trial will continue on Monday.