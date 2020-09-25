American bulldog that attacked dog and owner to be destroyed despite High Court plea

Envy Evans appealed the destruction of Kaos and went to the High Court at Auckland

An American bulldog named Kaos that attacked another dog and its owner is to be destroyed after a High Court hearing to determine his fate.

In August 2019, 5-year-old Kaos – described as a “very large dog” – had been taken for a walk by a friend of his owner, Envy Evans, court documents show.

The friend left Kaos at Evans’ parents’ house in south Auckland’s Manurewa where her son, Paris, was staying.

Around 10.15am that day, another dog, Rubin, was being walked on a leash by his owner outside the address Kaos was left at.

Kaos saw Rubin and “gave chase”, the High Court decision said.

“Rubin’s owner saw Kaos coming and tried to run away, but Kaos quickly caught up with them, seized Rubin by the head and locked on to him.”

Rubin’s owner attempted to get Kaos to stop and was bitten in the struggle, the decision said.

A bystander attempted to help and a male from the home Kaos came from tried to pull Kaos away. The dog refused to let go of Rubin and the melee ended up with Rubin’s owner being dragged along the footpath.

Rubin’s owner was taken to hospital and treated for puncture wounds on both hands and grazes on her torso from being dragged. Rubin had puncture wounds on his left leg and ear. He required veterinary treatment and surgery for his injuries.

Both Evans, also known as Kelly Evans, and her son were charged by Auckland Council under the Dog Control Act.

They were found guilty and Judge Philip Recordon ordered the destruction of Kaos on January 24, 2020.

Evans appealed the destruction and went to the High Court at Auckland, appearing before Justice Paul Davison.

She said that on the day of the incident, Kaos had been left at her parents’ home to be picked up by her.

Her son Paris was sleeping at the time and her brother saw Kaos get excited when Rubin walked past and “foolishly encouraged” Kaos to go after Rubin.

Evans said she had owned Kaos since he was about 3 months old. He had been purchased as a companion for her youngest son who had been injured in a motorcycle accident.

“She says that Kaos has never attacked anyone previously and has always been good around children,” Justice Davison said.

“She says that Kaos has never been taught to be, or encouraged to be, aggressive, and she assures the court that she will undertake a course for dog owners.”

For Auckland Council, lawyer Vivian Schaaf said the order to destruct Kaos had been appropriate.

When a dog had attacked once, there was a risk it would behave the same way again, Schaaf said.

Justice Davison said despite Kaos’ history of good conduct, the incident showed him to be unpredictable and capable of serious danger to other animals and their owners.

“While his destruction will obviously be extremely sad for the appellant and her family, the public interest in being protected against attack by dangerous dogs must prevail, and requires that an order be made that he be put down,” he said.

Evans’ appeal was dismissed and Kaos’ destruction was upheld and confirmed.