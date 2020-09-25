Murderer Katrina Epiha scuffles with custody officers during court appearance

Katrina Epiha allegedly escaped Corrections on September 11 after being taken to Middlemore Hospital.

Recaptured fugitive Katrina Epiha has been remanded in custody after she scuffled with custody officers in the dock.

Epiha, 22, faced a charge of escaping from lawful custody after allegedly fleeing from officers at south Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital about 12.30am on September 11.

She was at the hospital for medical treatment which she couldn’t receive in prison, Corrections said.

Epiha appeared in the Manukau District Court on Friday after being arrested at a property in Massey, West Auckland, overnight.

A 47-year-old man at the property was also arrested by police.

In court, she shouted “F..., hurry up” and tried to push her way past custody officers.

She also shouted: “I don’t want to be here, let me go.”

Extra security staff were in court during Epiha’s appearance.

Judge David Harvey remanded her in custody to appear via audiovisual link.

She will appear again at Manukau District Court on October 16.

Epiha was jailed in 2019 for the murder of Christchurch mother Alicia Maree Nathan.