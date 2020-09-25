South Auckland man pleads not guilty to murder of woman, 42

The scene of the alleged murder in Papatoetoe, south Auckland.

A man accused of murder will face trial after he pleaded not guilty at the Manukau District Court on Friday.

The 47-year-old was arrested and charged on Thursday in relation to the sudden death of a 42-year-old woman in Papatoetoe, south Auckland on Monday.

The south Auckland man was unable to appear in court as he had been taken to Middlemore Hospital with heart palpitations earlier in the day.

Instead, his lawyer entered the plea on his behalf.

Judge David Harvey gave the alleged killer interim name suppression as members of both his and the woman’s family had not yet been told what had happened.

The judge said the name suppression would only be in place until the accused's next court appearance in order to give the authorities time to inform families.

He was also granted bail.

He will appear at Auckland's High Court on October 2.