Police Remembrance Day: First officer killed on duty in 11 years honoured

The first police officer killed on duty in 11 years, Matthew Hunt, has been honoured in a memorial ceremony in Wellington for Police Remembrance Day.

Constable Matthew Hunt, aged 26, was killed during a traffic stop in Massey, west Auckland, in June.

His death played a poignant role in the annual ceremony held at the Police College in Porirua.

Commissioner Andrew Coster, Deputy Commissioner Wallace Haumaha and Minister of Police Stuart Nash acknowledged Hunt’s death and its impact on his family, friends, colleagues, the policing community and the public.

NZ Police/supplied Matthew Hunt, 28, was killed while on duty in Massey, west Auckland.

Coster called on Hunt’s family to “be brave and be strong”, and said Hunt’s colleague, who was also shot and seriously injured on the day is recovering well.

Hunt’s name was called during the Roll of Honour and was added to the Police College Memorial Wall.

New Zealander Matiu Ratana, who died just days ago in London while on duty was also acknowledged during the ceremony.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police officers perform a haka at a memorial ceremony in Wellington for Police Remembrance Day.

Tributes to the officers and other staff were made, as well as the calling of the Roll of Honour, a traditional salute and the laying of a wreath by the Commissioner of Police at the Police College Memorial Wall.

The service honours New Zealand, Australian and South Pacific police officers slain on duty. It also remembers Police staff – serving and retired, sworn and non-sworn – who have died in the past year.

Another roll call acknowledges members of Police from 1886 onwards who died as a result of carrying out their duties.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Commissioner Andrew Coster, Deputy Commissioner Wallace Haumaha and Minister of Police Stuart Nash acknowledged Hunt’s death and its impact on his family, friends, colleagues, the policing community and the public.

The last name to be added to that list was Canterbury earthquake victim Pamela Brien, who was killed in the CTV building collapse in 2011.

Eli Bob Sauni Epiha is accused of murdering Hunt at a traffic stop in June. He is also charged with attempting to murder another police officer and wounding a member of the public when he crashed his vehicle trying to evade the patrol car.

Natalie Bracken has also been charged with an accessory after the fact of Hunt's murder and the pair are due to face trial in July next year.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Hunt’s name has been added to the Police College Memorial Wall.

This year marks decade anniversaries of five officers killed on duty:

Sergeant Stewart Graeme Guthrie, November 13, 1990, killed during the mass shooting at Aramoana in which 12 people died.

Senior Constable Peter Morris Umbers, May 27, 1990, bashed to death with his own baton when he tried to stop a robbery suspect.

Sergeant Gilbert Peter Arcus, February 4, 1970, suffered a fatal skull fracture when a mentally ill woman whom he was trying to placate pushed him to the floor.

Sergeant John Patrick Hackett McGuire, April 14, 1910, shot during a manhunt for an escaped burglar near Palmerston North.

Constable Neil McLeod, July 30, 1890 (the first name recorded on the Memorial Wall), shot and killed by an enraged and deranged man who had a hidden pistol.