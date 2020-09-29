Woman injured in alleged machete attack in Napier, police search for offender

Emergency services are at the scene of an alleged attack involving a machete. (File photo)

Police are looking for an offender following an alleged attack with a machete that left a woman injured.

Emergency services were called to an incident on Guppy Rd in the Napier suburb of Taradale at about 4.30pm Tuesday.

A woman was found with moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman said the people involved know each other and it appeared to be a family harm incident.

Inquiries were ongoing to find the offender, she said.