Convicted sex offender raped girl a year after being released

A convicted sex offender was on parole for less than a year before he started sexually assaulting a girl.

Lance Michael Lee, 53, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday and ordered to serve a non-parole period of seven-and-a-half years.

Lee pleaded guilty to three charges of unlawful sexual connection, a representative charge of sexual violation by rape, a representative charge of supplying methamphetamine, assault and strangulation when he appeared in court in June.

The court heard the offending started about a year after Lee was released on parole after serving time for possessing and manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of drug-making equipment and utensils for taking drugs, and assaulting a woman. The victim was under the age of 16 at the time.

The first sexual assault took place when Lee was alone with the victim and coaxed her into giving him oral sex. He told her he knew it was wrong and asked her if she thought it was wrong.

The sexual offending continued over the next three-and-a-half years and happened on a weekly basis.

Lee supplied the victim with methamphetamine before sexually assaulting her. He would send her text messages saying she “owed” him for the methamphetamine he had given her and claim sex in return.

The victim said she felt pressured and did not know how to stop the sexual offending. At times Lee would physically hurt her if she did not do as he demanded.

A sexual video and nude photos he had taken of the victim were found on his phone after his arrest.

Justice Rachel Dunningham said Lee had taken “a bright, confident girl” and turned her into someone who is depressed, anxious and traumatised.

“She was hopelessly handicapped by a drug addiction that you caused. You have completely derailed her life. Her ability to trust people has been destroyed,” she said.

Reports filed with the court ahead of sentencing showed Lee had no remorse and little insight into the criminality of his actions. During an interview with police he said he regarded the victim as his “lover”.

One of the reports said there were various factors that predisposed Lee to sexual offending including a deviant sexual interest, sexual preoccupation, resistance to rules and supervision, and negative social influences.

The court heard Lee had regularly exploited women’s addiction to methamphetamine in the past to gain sexual favours.

Crown prosecutor Claire Boshier said Lee showed a pattern of choosing vulnerable women he could assert control over.

“Comments that he made that one of his favourite things to do was to ‘demoralize chicks’ and he was amused by the lengths women would go to for methamphetamine, is a very concerning attitude to hold,” she said.

Defence lawyer Kirsten Gray said while she acknowledged Lee showed little insight into his offending, she believed intensive treatment would help in challenging his beliefs.

Lee had a number of criminal convictions on his record including sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in 1993, manufacturing methamphetamine in 2002, violence, and methamphetamine possession and manufacture in 2013.

Lee was given a strike warning and his name will be added to the Child Sex Offender Register.