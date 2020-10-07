Power pole undermined and toppled across road after excavation

A Wellington property developer has been fined and ordered to pay $10,000 reparation after a power pole fell across the road in the suburb of Kelburn.

WorkSafe had questions about the declared financial means of Kumar Vasist who had an interest in a company developing properties selling for more than $1 million.

But WorkSafe’s lawyer, Tim Bain, said in the Wellington District Court on Wednesday that it was not able to investigate details of Vasist’s declared net weekly income of $658, and the claim the coronavirus lockdown had left one of the companies with large losses.

Judge Denys Barry said he was not able to look behind the financial information supplied either.

Vasist’s lawyer Tom Lynskey said the development was in the early stages and any profit was going straight to the financiers so far, so Vasist had limited means to pay a fine and reparation.

Vasist pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to ensure excavation work on Raroa Rd, Kelburn, did not put others at risk.

Judge Denys Barry said Vasist was hired to build a retaining wall and a car deck. Vasist operated an excavator, although he had no formal training.

A Northpower faults worker happened to see the work in February 2018 and warned about the need for a permit to get closer than 4 metres to the power lines.

Monique Ford/Stuff The toppled power pole blocked the road. (File photo)

No permit was obtained, the stay wire was removed and the base of the pole undermined.

The pole fell across the road. The judge said live wires on the road, and being crushed under the concrete pole, could have caused injury, but no-one was hurt.

About $22,000 damage was caused.

The person who hired Vasist was also prosecuted and has already been fined $2500 and ordered to pay $5000 reparation.

The judge fined Vasist $5000 and ordered him to pay $10,000 reparation to Northpower, at $100 a week. Vasist already has outstanding fines of about $3000 from “sundry traffic matters”, the judge said.