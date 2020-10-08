Work and Income killer claims he suffered from psychosis during trial preparation

Ashburton Work and Income shooter Russell John Tully says he urinated on court documents ahead of his trial because he thought the “black pieces of redacted information were evil”.

Tully, now 54 years old, is fighting his conviction and a sentence of life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 27 years behind bars by claiming he was mentally unfit to stand trial. His appeal is being heard by the Court of Appeal in Christchurch where he is representing himself.

Tully, who was described as a “very dangerous man” by a High Court judge after killing two women during the targeted shooting spree, is serving one of the longest sentences imposed in New Zealand. Longer sentences have only been imposed on the March 15 mosque shooter, triple-murderer William Bell and double-murderer Bruce Howse.

Tully went into the Work and Income office in Mid-Canterbury on September 1, 2014, armed with a shotgun. His intention was to shoot staff over a sense of grievance, thinking he was unfairly treated over several months.

He was convicted in 2016 for the murders of receptionist Peggy Turuhira Noble and caseworker Susan Leigh Cleveland, and the attempted murder of Kim Elizabeth Adams, who he fired at with the shotgun but missed as she escaped out a back door to the offices.

He was found not guilty of attempting to murder Lindy Curtis, who he shot in the thigh.

STACY SQUIRES/FAIRFAX NZ. A jury in the High Court in Christchurch found Tully guilty of killing Work and Income workers Peggy Noble and Leigh Cleveland on Monday September 1, 2014 and guilty of the attempted murder of Kim Adams.

His rampage lasted 61 seconds, in which he fired six shots, and was caught on security camera footage.

During the trial, Tully claimed the Crown's evidence and other reports were a “cover-up”.

On Thursday, he entered the court and took a seat at the counsel benches flanked by three Corrections officers. He was more composed than he was during his trial when he had to be removed from court for parts of the proceedings and at one point had to be restrained in a wheelchair.

Tully’s appeal is based largely on his submission that he was chronically unwell throughout his trial and court proceedings prior to the trial. He submitted that over-the-counter medication he used to treat his alleged unnamed condition was withheld by the Department of Corrections, which caused him to be “unable to understand anything” at the time.

Tully said he treated his condition by pouring hydrogen peroxide in his ears. He claimed this took up to five hours of his day, another reason why he “did not have enough time” to properly prepare for his trial.

He told the court his condition was caused by a genetic chromosome abnormalityassociated with a number of auto-immune disorders that can cause cognitive dysfunction.

This was also why he was unable to show any remorse at the time, he said. “I was just not functioning correctly,” he told the court.

He claimed his defence counsel failed to follow his instructions and advance “medical mental health issues” that were crucial to his case.

He said he was kept in the management unit of Christchurch Men’s Prison which was not suitable for someone with mental health issues.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ashburton Work and Income shooter Russell John Tully represents himself during his appeal against his conviction and sentence in the Court of Appeal in Christchurch.

In an attempt to demonstrate that he suffered from psychosis during the preparation for his trial, Tully said he received documents from court but that he thought the black blocks that concealed redacted information “were evil”.

“So I ripped them apart, poured noodles over it and urinated over it. And then Corrections tried to hide the fact that I had done that,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff James Rapley QC gives evidence during a hearing in the Court of Appeal in Christchurch. Ashburton Work and Income shooter Russell John Tully has filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence of life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 27 years.

Tully claimed that while preparing for trial he did not have glasses and was unable to read the disclosure properly. “Corrections misled the court as to my preparations for trial and the appeal,” he said.

The first witness to be called was Christchurch barrister James Rapley QC who was one of two amicus curiae appointed by the court to assist during Tully’s trial.

‘Challenging personality does not mean mentally ill’

During cross-examination, Rapley described his difficulty engaging with Tully in preparation for the trial, saying Tully was preoccupied with a perceived “skin condition” which he claimed was affecting his brain and causing him to be unfit to stand trial.

He described how Tully claimed during an interview, shortly after Rapley had been assigned to the case, that he had not carried out the shootings. Rapley told him that if he had not done it, a claim of insanity would not be relevant.

“He then changed his position and said: oh, he might have been the shooter; and then went back to the insanity aspect,” Rapley said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Ashburton Work and Income shooter Russell John Tully's appeal against his conviction and sentence is being heard by Justice Geoffrey Venning, left, Justice Forrest Miller, and Justice Sarah Katz in the Court of Appeal in Christchurch.

When Tully was given the opportunity to cross-examine Rapley, he repeatedly asked why Rapley had not referred Tully to a specialist for testing after he told him about his affliction and that he was mentally ill.

Rapley said he already had the information of two reports prepared by a psychologist and psychiatrist, as well as the results of medical tests.

He said he did not find Tully to be suffering from “neuroses” – a term used by Tully – and that Tully seemed to be able to understand what was going on, debate issues about the case and engage with his counsel.

For the Crown, Rebecca Thomson said all the psychologists and the defence lawyers who dealt with Tully agreed he had “a challenging personality” and suffered from serious delusions about his skin condition. But that did not mean he was insane when he committed the murders, she said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Rebecca Thomson for the Crown during a hearing in the Court of Appeal in Christchurch. Ashburton Work and Income shooter Russell John Tully has filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence of life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 27 years.

She said only defences that were supported by a plausible narrative could be put to a jury. In the same way it would have been unrealistic to tell the jury for example that Tully acted in self-defence, it was implausible to tell the jury he suffered from insanity – there was no evidence to support either defence, said Thomson.

She said experts had found Tully displayed symptoms of a personality disorder but they were unable to make a formal diagnosis such as him suffering from narcissistic or antisocial personality disorder.

Even if it was to be accepted that Tully suffered from a personality disorder, that did not mean he was incapable of understanding his actions were morally wrong, Thomson said.

His warped logic regarding his perceived skin condition and its effects had nothing to do with him killing two people, she said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Mark Lillico appeared alongside Rebecca Thomson for the Crown during Russell John Tully’s appeal against his sentence and conviction in the Court of Appeal in Christchurch.

“Mr Tully had a grudge and a plan when he committed this offending six years ago. His actions were deliberate and calculated. His conduct since that day has really been aimed at avoiding responsibility for that offending.”

She pointed to Tully’s calculated actions on the day of the shooting to avoid arrest and prosecution for the crime. He hid his face under a balaclava, fled from the scene on a bicycle and then swapped to another bicycle, disposed of the shotgun along the way, and was found hiding in a hedge with clothing and other items that made it clear his intention was to avoid capture.

The hearing continues.