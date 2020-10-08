Prisoner tells judge she's not been outside in fresh air since April

A prisoner in Auckland has told a High Court judge she has not been in the open air since April.

Kerryn Mitchell is known for challenging Corrections over issues she considers unfair, and has often been successful.

She has taken cases over mattresses she destroyed because they were “not fit for purpose”, her fears for the future of television viewing behind bars, the time the copies of her Dominion Post were withheld, and when she did not want to wear the light-blue prison-issue tracksuit and shorts.

This time she told Justice Robert Dobson at the High Court in Wellington on Thursday that she was finding solitary confinement physically, emotionally and mentally challenging.

READ MORE:

* Former prisoner wins case to have Arohata Prison strip search declared unlawful

* Prisoner awarded $1500 for Corrections withholding letters she sent

* Prisoner Kerryn Mitchell's complaint exposes flaw in Corrections policy



She was asking for an interim injunction for a return to better conditions on her own behalf, but also for the other women being held in high security at the Auckland Region Women’s Facility.

Mitchell said of the 469 prisoners, about 250 to 270 were considered high security,

She said she was considered high risk to the internal security of the prison, not of any risk to the community. Some lockdowns were more than 20 hours long and one was 27 hours.

Mitchell said there were no outdoor caged areas where prisoners could exercise. Although she might be taken to an enclosed environment for exercise, she had not been outside in fresh air since April.

It was not due to the lockdown conditions brought on by Covid-19, because the restrictions had been in place since before the level-4 lockdown, she said.

Mitchell said it was having an effect on the women inside, and she knew some who had harmed themselves.

Counsel for Corrections Daniel Perkins said there was a more challenging cohort of prisoners at the moment, in part because of the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 lockdown levels.

“It is not surprising to me to hear that that is creating challenges to keeping prisoners safe,” he told the judge.

He asked the judge not to make an order that would bind the hands of the staff in dealing with the issues before a full hearing on the matter.

Justice Dobson reserved his decision.

Mitchell is in custody on remand awaiting a trial date in Wellington.