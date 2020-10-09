Man on drugs charges applied for licence to cultivate cannabis

Police found 250 cannabis plants in different stages of growth – from mature to seedlings – inside three sheds at a property in North Canterbury.

A man arrested after police found 250 cannabis plants in three sheds in rural Canterbury claims authorities were aware he was growing the drugs for commercial use.

Michael Heron appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday charged with cultivating and supplying cannabis after police raided his Rangiora home on September 15.

Heron, whose name was suppressed at an earlier appearance, did not apply to continue the interim order and is yet to enter pleas.

His lawyer, Andrew McCormick, told Stuff Heron wanted it known he had applied to the Ministry of Health in August for a licence to cultivate cannabis on a commercial scale for medicinal purposes.

The application is pending. Heron had also made a declaration to the Ministry that there were plants and seeds on the property, McCormick said.

Stuff earlier reported police found 250 cannabis plants in different stages of growth – from mature to seedlings – inside three sheds that had been converted for the "commercial-level" cannabis growing operation. More than $100,000 in cash was also found at the property.

New Zealand will vote on the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill at the upcoming general election. The proposed bill sets out a way for the Government to control and regulate cannabis, including how people can produce, supply, or consume it.

The law would allow people to buy up to 14 grams of dried cannabis (or its equivalent) per day but only from licensed outlets.

People will also be able to grow up to two plants (with a maximum of four plants per household) and share up to 14g of dried cannabis (or its equivalent) with another person aged 20 or over.

It also sets fines of up to $500 for using in public and up to four years in prison for supplying cannabis to an under 20-year-old.

A person under the age 20 found in possession of cannabis would not face conviction.