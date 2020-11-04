Supreme Court to hear case of seven years' jail for Cuba St stranger kisser

The Supreme Court will hear the case of a mentally ill man jailed for seven years after kissing a woman on Wellington’s Cuba St.

Lawyers for Daniel Clinton Fitzgerald had wanted him discharged without conviction, which would have avoided the sentence otherwise required under the three strikes law.

The plea was dismissed in the High Court and Court of Appeal but in a decision issued on Tuesday the Supreme Court said it will hear a final appeal.

Fitzgerald, 47, has already been in custody for nearly four years.

Fitzgerald had a history of grabbing women on the street so when he kissed a woman on Cuba St, Wellington, in December 2016, it was a “third strike” for indecent assault. She turned her head as he tried to kiss her and his lips touched her cheek.

He also struggled with the woman’s friend who went to her aid, and was convicted of assaulting the friend.

The sentencing judge in the High Court thought the offence was at the lower end of seriousness for indecent assault and by itself would not normally lead to a jail term.

But under the three strikes law Fitzgerald had to be sentenced to the maximum for indecent assault which was seven years’ jail.

Paul McCredie The Supreme Court will decide whether Daniel Fitzgerald could have been discharged without conviction. (File photo)

The only allowance that could be made for his circumstances was the possibility of parole, but so far he has been declined that too, most recently in June.

The Court of Appeal had dismissed his appeal, despite saying the sentence went well beyond excessive punishment and would shock the conscience of properly informed New Zealanders.

It amounted to disproportionately severe punishment that breached Fitzgerald’s rights under the Bill of Rights Act, it said.

Fitzgerald “should be receiving care and support in an appropriate facility, not serving a lengthy term of imprisonment. He has ended up in prison for a very long term, in circumstances where he should not be there at all,” the court said.

Stuff The Court of Appeal dismissed the man’s appeal, with two of the three judges saying Fitzgerald could not be discharged without conviction to avoid the three strikes law. (File photo)

But the question of what to do about Fitzgerald split the three members of the court in its July 15 decision.

Two of the judges thought the law prevented a discharge without conviction and their view prevailed. But the third judge would have discharged Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald had longstanding mental health problems that needed constant care – which did not reach the level of legal insanity but severely compromised his ability to regulate his behaviour, the Court of Appeal said.

Under the three strikes law he had been warned of the consequences of reoffending, but his mental health condition meant his ability to respond to warnings was materially impaired.