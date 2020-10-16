Eight vehicles allegedly shot by man in Hamilton outskirts

A 32-year-old man has appeared in court facing 16 charges of shooting at cars (file photo).

A man with a .22 rifle allegedly shot eight different vehicles in a rural area near Hamilton known for its gatherings of car enthusiasts.

The 32-year-old, who has interim name suppression, faces 16 charges and made a brief first appearance in Hamilton District Court on Friday morning.

His charges relate to shots fired in Rukuhia area, about 10 minutes south of Hamilton, court documents show.

He’s accused of firing on three separate occasions: most charges were for July 18, when people in a group driving in the area reported their vehicles being struck by bullets.

There are also charges from June 6 and 19.

Eight charges are for discharging a firearm - a .22 calibre rifle – “without reasonable cause” and “with reckless disregard for the safety of others”.

The man’s other eight charges are for intentionally damaging vehicles, including a silver BMW and two Nissan Skylines.

He made a brief appearance in the registrar’s court on Friday morning, and is on bail until his next appearance on October 30.