Sticky end to burglary attempt at rural Nelson property

A “hunting trip that went badly wrong” saw two men break into a rural property and attempt to steal a motorbike before their vehicle got stuck in mud.

One of the men, Ryan Anthony Robertson​, 30, was sentenced on a charge of burglary in the Nelson District Court on Monday.

In the early hours of June 5, Robertson and a friend tried to enter a development site in the Redwood Valley through a locked gate. They spent 30 minutes trying to break into the lock by drilling into it with no success. They moved to another entrance at the bottom of the site where they drove through the fence to gain entry.

The pair then tried to steal a motorbike, but it didn’t fit in their vehicle. When trying to leave, their vehicle got stuck in the mud and both men then fled on foot.

Robertson said they were being stupid and thought the motorbike had been dumped. He said he was happy to pay for the damaged gates.

Defence lawyer Mark Dollimore​ said it was “a hunting trip that went badly wrong”. The pair had been legitimately hunting on old forestry land surrounding the development, and had not been been casing building sites.

“In the dark, one of them had consumed alcohol, they got lost and ended up in this fenced in development site.”

George Heard/Stuff Ryan Robertson had been hunting with a friend in the Redwood Valley when the pair ‘inadvertently” came across a locked development site they tried to steal a bike from. (File photo)

Dollimore said Robertson now had a good job as a fisherman which was a mainstay for him. He asked for a financial penalty over community work, which would be difficult for Robertson given his job.

Judge Jo Rielly​ said the most concerning aspect of the offending was that it occurred less than two weeks after Robertson was sentenced on other charges and it was “significantly concerning” he had gone on to commit even more serious offending.

“What I take into account is that although you might have inadvertently come across the property, you made a very determined effort to get into it, when you failed to get in at one part of the site you went to another.”

He had also attempted to take a motorbike that he had “no belief whatsover” he was entitled to.

Judge Rielly said imposing a fine in this case would be “wholly inappropriate" and sentenced Robertson to 100 hours community work, cumulative on his existing sentence bringing the total to 213 hours community work.

He was also ordered to pay $250 in reparation to the developer for the damaged locks.