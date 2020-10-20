Public urged to contact police after allegations of rape against Wellington musicians posted on social media

Police have asked people not to name anyone on social media and to speak with them after several allegations of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape by a group of Wellington musicians. (File photo)

Police are calling on people to speak with them after at least 60 people shared their experiences on social media alleging they had been sexually assaulted, sexually harassed, drugged or raped by a group of Wellington musicians.

A flood of social media posts occurred overnight.

On Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said they were aware of the allegations and were making inquiries.

The claims allege sexual abuse on both women and men, some as young as 13 years old, most in Wellington but some in Auckland and overseas.

“Police would urge people not to name names or post personal details on social media and instead give any relevant detail to police, so we can make appropriate inquiries,” the spokeswoman said.

Anyone who has information can contact police via 105.

Police did not comment on the number of people who had come forward and made reports on the matter.

Local musicians have also taken to their social media platforms to encourage people to speak out about any instances of sexual abuse.

A former manager of one of the musicians said they were learning about the allegations as they were being posted to social media.

The former manager said they had not spoken to the musician for four months.

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Tamatha Paul was meeting with a group of people, victims advocate Louise Nicholas and Wellington Police’s sexual assault team. (File photo)

Wellington city councillor Tamatha Paul has been helping a group of people who have come forward with complaints.

Paul said she was meeting with them and the Wellington Police’s sexual assault team on Tuesday.

At the meeting, people would get advice on what may happen, she said.

Victims advocate Louise Nicholas would also be at the meeting.

People in the hospitality sector have also spoken against the alleged behaviour.

Hoff Hospitality Group’s Matt McLaughlin said the industry had jumped on board to raise awareness about these allegations as they came out on social media. He had also contacted police.

As the former Hospitality New Zealand branch president, McLaughlin said a majority of those in the industry were trained in Sexual Assault Prevention Training and worked closely with police as they considered themselves “socially responsible” to the community.

Tim Ward, the co-owner of Club 121 and co-founder of San Fran, said he was “absolutely disgusted by any predatory behaviour”.

“We work hard to keep staff and our patrons safe,” he said.

Staff at both venues had either received training or were upskilling currently to ensure environments were safe for patrons and themselves.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines. Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz. The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse. Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.