Public urged to contact police, not post on social media after rape allegations against Wellington musicians

Police have asked people not to name anyone on social media and to speak with them after several allegations of sexual assault, sexual harassment and rape by a group of Wellington musicians. (File photo)

Police have opened an investigation into allegations of sexual assault, sexual harassment, drugging and rape by a group of Wellington musicians, but have urged people to avoid naming them on social media in case it complicates their inquiries.

The investigation was sparked after a flood of allegations was posted on social media, and Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul and victims advocate Louise Nicholas spoke out of behalf of the complainants.

As talk about the allegations became more widespread yesterday, Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel asked victims and the public to refrain from sharing names and images of the accused on social media.

“This could incorrectly and unfairly target the wrong people and also have a negative impact on the police investigation,” Detective Inspector van den Heuvel said.

Police had received a “small number of complaints,” which were currently under investigation, and wanted to hear from people with similar experiences, he said.

This came after a woman, who did not reveal her real name on her social media account, posted allegations against the musicians. At least 60 people, both men and women, had messaged her with claims of similar allegations involving the same group, which she then re-posted anonymously, she wrote.

Some were as young as 13 years old when the offending happened. They alleged the offending took place mostly in the Wellington City area, but had also occurred in Auckland and overseas.

Police and some of the complainants attended a meeting on Tuesday about the allegations.

Paul, who attended as a victims’ advocate, said some had laid police complaints and some hadn’t. She declined to say how many people were at the meeting.

“It did provide a lot of clarity for people who are considering [laying complaints],” she said.

Nicholas encouraged people to talk to police, saying they would be “extremely safe” if they did so.

Tom Lee/Stuff Victims advocate Louise Nicholas has asked people to come forward and talk to police. (File photo)

Twelve police officers were working on the investigation, dubbed Operation Emerald, and were now focusing on gathering information, van den Heuvel said. He declined to answer questions about when the alleged crimes took place, but referred to the allegations as “historic”.

Local musicians have taken to their social media platforms to encourage people to speak out about any instances of sexual assault or abuse.

A former manager of one of the musicians, who can not be named without potentially identifying the alleged perpetrators, said he was learning about the allegations as they were being posted to social media. The former manager said he had not spoken to the musician for four months.

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Tamatha Paul was meeting with a group of people, victims advocate Louise Nicholas and Wellington Police’s sexual assault team. (File photo)

The music and hospitality industry had jumped on board to raise awareness about the allegations, said Matt McLaughlin, a former Hospitality New Zealand branch president and director of Hoff Hospitality Group, which runs bars including Four Kings sports pub and Danger Danger.

Many of those in the industry were trained in Sexual Assault Prevention Training and worked closely with police as they considered themselves “socially responsible” to the community, McLaughlin said.

Tim Ward, the co-owner of Club 121 and co-founder of San Fran, said he was “absolutely disgusted by any predatory behaviour”.

“We work hard to keep staff and our patrons safe,” he said.

Staff at both venues had either received or were receiving training or were to ensure they can maintain safe environments for patrons and themselves.

Anyone who has information can contact police via 105, and reference Operation Emerald.

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.