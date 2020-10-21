Finger cutting victim's early statements were wrong, defence tells jury

Samuel Anthony Gray and Pamela Saili Kalepo, on trial at the High Court in Wellington.

A woman whose finger was cut off, apparently because of a drug debt, made claims to police about her ordeal that could not be true, a Wellington jury has been told.

Speaking for defendant Pamela Saili Kalepo, lawyer Mike Antunovic said the woman’s early statements to police made quite different claims to the evidence she gave in court.

While the woman’s finger was undoubtedly cut off, the way doctors described her other injuries were not consistent with the way she said she was beaten with a crow bar, and sexually assaulted with a hot object, he said.

At first, she said Kalepo, 38, tried but failed to cut her finger off, and was one of the people who held her captive over four days, but that changed to pretending to try to cut off her finger and helping after the amputation with clothing, food, and methamphetamine for pain relief.

The early version was exaggerated and demonstrably false, Antunovic said.

However, Kalepo pleaded guilty to punching her at least once, because she thought the woman had taken property belonging to Kalepo’s children.

The trial had started on October 12 with both Kalepo and Samuel Anthony Gray, 28, pleading not guilty to charges of kidnapping and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Before the lawyers began their final addresses to the jury at the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday, Justice Karen Clark dismissed the wounding charge against Gray.

The woman told police Gray had put something like a rope or chain around her neck when she first got into a car in central Wellington on March 13, 2018, and that he stood on her injured hand and was one of the people laughing as blood spat out.

The woman said her index finger was cut off on a rock at Waitaha Cove, Wellington

But in court she said he hadn’t done those things and had tried to help her contact people to get money to pay her drug debt.

Gray’s lawyer, Paul Paino, said the woman explained her evidence incriminating Gray by saying she was angry a member of her extended family went to jail for shooting Gray.

The changed versions, with no evidence of coercion or threats, meant the case against Gray was so unreliable that it fell apart, Paino said.

Although she had a dreadful thing happen to her it didn’t make her more reliable, he said. Gray wasn’t responsible.

Prosecutor Tim Bain said there was evidence the woman owed about $1400.

The woman’s name was suppressed. Some of her evidence was in the form of a police interview recorded four days after she was found cowering under stairs at a Wellington hotel just after 5am on March 18, 2019.

She said her hand was held on a rock at Waitaha Cove on Wellington’s south coast, and attempts made to take her finger before she was knocked unconscious and her finger amputated.

Kalepo’s husband Willie Malua-Bentley was one of four people who pleaded guilty of kidnapping the woman, and Malua-Bentley also admitted cutting off her finger.

Prosecutor Tim Bain said there was evidence that the woman owed Malua-Bentley $1400 or $1500, and she promised to pay, but didn’t.

Defence lawyer Mike Antunovic said the woman's early statement was demonstrably false.

Then Malua-Bentley was told she was in a Cuba St hotel. The woman said he dragged her away, but security camera footage showed her walking. Malua-Bentley had her backpack so the fact that she was not manhandled did not mean she was going willingly, Bain said.

Malua-Bentley asked Kalepo to help with the amputation. At the very least, Kalepo’s actions encouraged her husband, she had the cutting instrument and pretended to try to cut off the finger, Bain said.

Later, Kalepo was often left in charge of the woman until Malua-Bentley took her to Gray.

Lawyer, Paul Paino, said the case against Samuel Gray was so unreliable that it fell apart.

The woman said Gray tried to help her get money to repay Malua-Bentley, but Bain added that Gray had not taken her to a hospital, police, or to her family.

He drove her to near the central city flat where Malua-Bentley was waiting.

Gray might have been a reluctant kidnapper, but he made his choice, Bain said.

Whatever small kindnesses she was shown did not detract from the fact that she was held, and Kalepo’s messages with others in the group indicated she took part enthusiastically, Bain said.

No-one was charged with the sexual assaults the woman said she suffered.