Couple fight for 'normal' life after horror motorcycle crash

Cromwell’s Kaylene Taylor is recovering from serious injuries after a motorist crashed into the motorcycle she was on with her husband Ivan in March.

A Central Otago couple say they're broken, but not beaten after a motorist struck their motorcycle and nearly killed them.

Kaylene and Ivan Taylor, of Cromwell, are still recovering from the life-changing injuries they suffered when Kim Marshall Jury crashed into them on State Highway 2 in Woodville in March.

Jury was sentenced on two counts of careless driving causing injury by the Masterton District Court on Tuesday. Judge Barbara Morris ordered the Carterton man to pay $11,000 in emotional harm reparation and disqualified him from driving for six months.

Jury – a biker himself – said he would never forget the crash and initially thought Kaylene Taylor had been killed.

“Since the accident, I have repeatedly interrogated myself and my actions to try to understand what went wrong and how it is that I did not see the bike.”

Supplied The damaged bike after Ivan and Kaylene Taylor were hit by another driver in March. The Cromwell couple were lucky to survive their injuries.

Taylor, 55, said she and her husband had been in “day-to-day” survival since the crash.

She spent 15 weeks in various hospitals and was left with a permanent arm disability after nearly losing it in the crash. She also suffered a shattered pelvis, lung injuries, multiple broken bones, nerve damage in her leg and a head injury.

“It’s been really horrendous. I nearly died.”

It was scary not knowing if she would ever be able to walk again, she said.

“It was especially hard because we did it through Covid and had no friends or family visiting. Ivan left hospital before me, and he was [at home] by himself.”

Taylor said she would never get on a bike again and was too scared to get in a car.

“We have spent months putting everything into becoming normal again ... I have really pushed myself to get out of the wheelchair, out of the walking frame.”

Supplied Kaylene Taylor has permanent arm damage and ongoing never damage in her leg after Kim Jury crashed into the motorbike she and her husband were riding in March.

Ivan Taylor, 58, whose pelvis was torn in half by the crash, said their recovery had been tough but “you just have to get on with life”.

They were “devastated” Jury did not try to contact them after the crash to apologise.

Judge Morris said it appeared Jury had tried to make contact with a letter.

"You cared hugely for what you had done, you wanted to know how they were,” she told him at Tuesday's sentencing.

Jury's lawyer, Suzie Barnes, said the Taylors' anger towards him was understandable, but he was very concerned about their welfare and had tried to apologise.

The crash was caused by a “moment’s inattention”, she said.

"While we would love to restore to the victims what they've lost it's just not possible."

Barnes said after the sentencing that the case should serve as a warning to all motorists.

"Every time you get into the car you're taking your life and other people's into your hands. Things can go wrong in a split second."