Police rammed fleeing driver three times during hour-long pursuit

Police responded after receiving several calls from concerned members of the public who observed Harley George Linton's erratic and dangerous driving. (Video first published in March 2020)

A man led police on a pursuit through Christchurch for more than an hour, drove into oncoming traffic, damaged 16 vehicles and was rammed by a police car three times before he finally stopped.

Harley George Lintonwas sentenced to six months’ home detention at a residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation programme when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was also disqualified from driving for five years, but could have the disqualification period reduced if he successfully complied with the conditions of his rehabilitation programme.

Linton had earlier pleaded guilty to multiple charges including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, unlawfully using a motor vehicle, failing to stop at a crash scene, driving while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, and driving while under the influence of a controlled drug.

READ MORE:

* Driver damages 16 vehicles in hour-long police pursuit

* Raft of charges after large-scale Christchurch police chase

* Drunk driver was three times over the limit when he crashed into parked car



He was at his mother’s home on March 14 when he fled from police arriving to arrest him for alleging breaching his conditions for earlier offending.

The officers tried to stop him driving away, but he mounted the kerb and drove at speed along the pavement to avoid being stopped.

About 8.10am the next day, Linton drove a stolen vehicle at speed along Wrights Rd and crashed into two parked cars while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Stuff Harley George Linton in the Christchurch District Court on October 21, 2020.

The second car he hit was shunted forward by the impact, damaging another four cars. Six were damaged in total, including the Mitsubishi Linton he was driving.

Linton jumped out of the vehicle and fled down the road, where he forced a woman out of her car.

He threatened she would “get hurt” if she did not comply, then grabbed her handbag, got into her car and took off.

Linton’s erratic driving prompted several complaints from the public.

He was seen driving at high speeds, on the wrong side of the road, weaving in and out of traffic, and mounting the pavement to get around vehicles in his path.

Police spotted him on Kennedys Bush Rd about 8.40am and a pursuit ensued.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Linton was finally arrested after a police car rammed his vehicle on Winton St in Christchurch.

At the intersection of Aidenfield Drive and Bibiana St, an officer drove into the side of Linton’s vehicle to try to force him to stop. The collision damaged Linton’s vehicle, but he kept driving.

At one point, Linton hit the front right of another vehicle, injuring the driver. She was taken to hospital with a head wound.

Linton side-swiped several vehicles around the city as he continued his escape attempt.

On Sherborne St, north of the CBD, police rammed his vehicle a second time, causing it to spin 180 degrees, but Linton still refused to stop.

They rammed his Linton's vehicle a third time on Winton St, St Albans, finally bringing him to a stop.

About 7 grams of methamphetamine was found in his trouser pocket when he was arrested. Linton claimed the drug was “rock salt for his ulcers”.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Police rammed Linton’s vehicle three times, finally bringing him to a stop near the intersection of Cranford and Winton streets, pictured.

During the police chase, which lasted about an hour, Linton damaged 11 vehicles belonging to the public and five police patrol vehicles.

He claimed he could not recall much of what happened.

“It is indicative of your level of intoxication in relation to the methamphetamine,” Judge Jane Farish told him during Thursday’s sentencing.

There was a direct link between Linton’s addiction and his offending. He had been using methamphetamine since he was 14.

Getting Linton into a rehabilitation programme would do him more good than being sent to prison, the judge said.

“It is in the best interest of the community for you to get on top of this problem,” she told him.