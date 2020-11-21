Catholic Church made 'no real attempt to investigate' sexual abuse complaint

Former Marist brother Kevin Healy, outside Napier District Court, shortly after pleading guilty to historical sex offending. (File photo)

An investigation has found the Catholic Church's handling of New Zealand historical sex abuse was plagued by failures, with a victim saying she was re-traumatised by the experience.

Two Catholic Marist brothers, Kevin Healy and Michael Beaumont, have admitted to, and since been convicted of, abusing a girl in their care in Wairarapa in the 1970s.

The investigation’s findings, provided to Stuff by the victim, found when the woman, referred to “Mrs A”, came forward to complain to the Catholic order in the early 2000s there was “no real attempt to investigate or look for corroborating evidence”.

Speaking to Stuff this week, the woman (who cannot be named) said the ordeal and review process was “traumatic” for her and labelled the findings as a “damning report of negligence on the church’s side”.

“The result has been provided and it is damning. I always knew it would be because I've fought tooth and nail to get some justice and both Beaumont and Healy have been found guilty.”

The woman's concerns with the Marist brother’s handling of her complaints were raised with the church’s National Office for Professional Standards, a body set-up specifically to manage abuse complaints against the church. An investigation was conducted after Healy’s sentencing in June this year.

When initially handling the woman’s complaints, the Marist brothers’ claimed they were following the church’s policy, known as A Path to Healing, but the officer’s investigation found significant failures in their process.

It found the Marist brother’s never formally interviewed the woman and the complaint was dismissed after both men denied the offending.

The review also found the woman was not interviewed by a delegate, because one hadn’t been appointed; and no outside assistance was sought for to handle to complaint.

There was also failure to consider the complaint “with an open mind”, as no expert evidence had been provided by a counsellor as to the cause of the woman’s trauma.

The woman said the Marist committee had not apologised for Healy’s actions despite his guilty pleas.

“On the back of this review, it's time for the Marists to do the right thing and show the compassion that they often talk about, but never show.

“They caused me and my family a lifetime of trauma and continue to do so due to their inaction and lack of compassion.

“My expectation of them now is that they will put forward a real compensation package that will help me to rebuild what is left of my life.”

The woman was abused between 1976 and 1977 when Healy was a member of the Marist Brothers and an active school teacher in Wairarapa. Beaumont was also based in the Wairarapa in the 1970s. The victim was nine when the abuse occurred.

In June, Healy was sentenced to nine months’ home detention for the abuse.

He pleaded guilty to four charges of indecency towards the victim, as well as two boys, aged 12 and 13.

Beaumont abused the same victim while her family had their eyes closed in prayer.

He was sentenced to home detention last year, after pleading guilty to three charges of sexually abusing girls.

The female victim no longer lives in New Zealand. She has previously claimed the church offered her $5000 of silence money.

The Marists’ committee told the office during its investigation that it believed the “correct process had been followed” around the complaint, as both men denied the allegations of abuse and there was no other evidence to back the woman’s claims.

When approached by Stuff, the Marist Brother Professional Standards Committee declined to comment as the matter was still being worked through with office.