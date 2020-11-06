Wellington courts to have share of $1b for Justice buildings upgrade

Wellington District Court is wrapped in scaffolding while the building is being made weathertight.

Three Wellington court buildings are to have a share of the $1 billion set aside to restore and modernise courts.

Nearly a third of Ministry of Justice properties are in poor or very poor condition, with two – Rotorua and Tauranga District Courts – being assessed for black mould and tested monthly for air quality, according to a government 10-year planning document.

A $100 million plan for a new “model” courthouse in Tauranga has already been announced. It is expected to be ready mid-2025.

Some courts closed when it rained due to leaks, and had rotting walls, window frames and carpets, the planning document said.

READ MORE:

* Lawyer hopeful more will come from Morrinsville District Court upgrades

* Ministry of Justice confirms Morrinsville Courthouse will remain

* Blocked toilets, bad wi-fi and broken screens reportedly plague NZ courts

* Porirua District Court is open, doing urgent hearings from Wellington courts



SUPPLIED Hutt Valley District Court was tagged for a major renovation, if not a rebuild, under Justice Ministry plans. (File photo)

Across the courthouse portfolio, the deteriorating condition of roofs, windows and cladding had led to an increased number of rooms closed for repair and urgent maintenance, said the Justice Ministry’s general manager of commercial and property, Fraser Gibbs.

“In some cases, this has caused delays to court proceedings and temporary closure of courtrooms.”

A major renovation or rebuild is planned for Hutt Valley District Court, according to documents dated August and September.

In the meantime security was to be improved, the entrance changed and minor renovation of the staff area was due to take place from May to October 2021, the Justice Ministry’s general manager of commercial and property, Gibbs said.

Wellington High and District courts were due for seismic strengthening, the planning documents said.

Already Wellington District Court was wrapped in scaffolding while the building was made weathertight.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Tauranga District Court is being regularly checked for black mould ahead of a $100m rebuild. (File photo)

Broken roof tiles and gutters were being replaced on the newer part of the building, and heritage windows and grilles on an older section on Stout St were being repaired, Gibbs said.

The seismic joint with neighbouring buildings was being replaced to repair damage from the Kaikōura earthquake of 2016.

Among the major work announced in the 10-year plan will be the renovation, seismic strengthening and upgrading of building sevices of all nine floors of the Wellington District Court.

A design team had been appointed, and project management developed, Gibbs said.

The court will continue operating between the scheduled start date of June 2021 and likely completion in late 2024.

Wellington High Court has had $2.4m spent on earthquake repairs, a security screening station, and remodelling of the entrances.

Significant work was subject to business cases being prepared, and cabinet approving spending.

No court closures were expected in the foreseeable future but “partnership opportunities” and “alternative options for delivering court services”, were mentioned in the planning documents.

Former Justice Minister Andrew Little saw it as a chance to re-design the idea of the traditional courthouse. Among the changes could be more use of audio visual technology.

Just over 60 per cent of the ministry’s properties are owned and the rest leased.