'You stole the most vital years of my life': Sisters confront sexually abusive 'Poppa' in court

Sisters (L to R) Selena Apulu, Jodeci Apulu, Matariki Apulu and Nature Karaitiana outside the Napier courthouse, after their 'Poppa' (their step-grandfather) Richard Ropiha was jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing them.

Four “beautiful and courageous” young women abused as children by their step-grandfather confronted him in court before he was jailed for 12 years.

Now aged between 19 and 24, the women spoke directly to the man they knew as ‘Poppa’, Richard Ropiha.

They applied to have the usual automatic name-suppression granted to victims of sex offending lifted prior to making their statements before Judge Bridget Mackintosh in the Napier District Court on Friday.

Judge Mackintosh granted the request and praised the four “beautiful and courageous women” for “bravely baring their souls for what has happened to them”.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff The offending by Richard Ropiha took place in Waimarama, Hawke's Bay, pictured, and Hastings.

The women are Jodeci Apulu, 24, Nature Karaitiana, 23, Selena Apulu, 20 and Matariki Apulu, 19.

“As a child you only know what you’ve been taught. Through your actions you taught me that sexual abuse of children is normal, that I don’t deserve to be loved, that love has a price and that I am defective,” Jodeci said.

“I feel sorry for you and what you have left of your life, but you’ve made your choices, and this is the consequence. I refuse to have your sickness, so here I am spitting it back at you,” she said.

Nature told Ropiha she had looked at him as her grandfather figure for most of her childhood, and she struggled to put into words the “shame, confusion, embarrassment and pain your actions caused me and my sisters”.

She said she had chosen to forgive him “not because you acknowledged the pain you caused us but because my soul deserves peace ... I find peace in knowing that you will be locked away and very unlikely to hurt anyone again”.

RNZ/Newsroom The Detail podcast explores how a proposed law change would shake up the court system for cases of sexual violence. (Video first published in July 2020.)

Selena said “words can’t explain the kind of impact this has had on my life. I am who I am today because of it. My mind, emotions, feelings, and thoughts are shaped from the years of sexual abuse.”

“Not only did you rape and molest me; You stole the most vital years of my life ... my childhood. You took advantage of my love for you and you manipulated your way into our innocent little minds,” she said.

Matariki described the impact the offending had on her through her teenage years and said at 19 she was “still faced with the everyday struggle to identify who around me I can trust and let my guard down”.

“I didn’t have the capacity to even consider that not only what you had done was wrong but your were also making your bed in my brain, which still years on, I haven’t been able to shake,” she said.

The girls’ mother and grandmother also had statements read to Ropiha outlining the impact of his offending.

Ropiha, now 70, was in a relationship with the grandmother of the girls from 1996 until 2011, and they referred to him as “Poppa”.

The offending occurred between 2002 and 2010 when the man lived with the girls’ grandmother in Waimarama and Hastings.

The girls would frequently visit and stay with their grandmother. While they stayed there Ropiha sexually assaulted them, usually while the girls slept in the same bed as their grandmother and Ropiha.

Supplied Ropiha failed to show up for his trial, then pleaded guilty shortly before the rescheduled trial was to begin. (File photo)

He would also assault them when driving with them in his car.

The offending occurred when they were around six and continued until they were 13 or 14.

Ropiha was charged in 2017. He failed to appear for his trial, leading it to be rescheduled to another date. He then pleaded guilty a short time before the trial was due to start.

He pleaded guilty to 15 charges. He is charged with raping two of the girls and sexual violation, indecent assault and unlawful sexual connection against all of them.

After the statements were read, Crown lawyer Fiona Cleary said there was nothing she could add “that could better illustrate the depravity and seriousness of this offending than the words your honour has just heard”.

“The impact of the defendants actions have been, and are, profound,” she said.

Judge Mackintosh said she was unsure whether Ropiha was remorseful and his offending was at the highest end of the range.

“Those statements certainly have had a profound effect on everybody in this court today and I hope it has had the same effect on you,” the judge said to Ropiha, who appeared via video link from Rimutaka Prison.

She acknowledged he had motor neurone disease and was likely to die within a few years.

He was sentenced to 12 years’ prison.

After sentencing Ropiha, she told the sisters she had been “so impressed by your presence and dignity and the mana all of you have brought here today”.

“It’s an experience I will never forget. Go well and let the healing begin,” she said