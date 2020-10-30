Wife of slain Canterbury farmworker denies murder charge

Murder accused Alana Bamber, left, at the funeral of her husband, Tony Waldron, in Twizel on September 27, 2019.

A 33-year-old Canterbury woman has denied murdering her husband, farmworker Tony Grant Waldron.

Alana Jane Bamber, of Timaru, and Joshua Dylan Morris-Bamber, 26, of Christchurch, appeared via video-link in the High Court in Christchurch in front of Justice Cameron Mander on Friday.

They are charged with the murder of Waldron, whose body was found in his bed at a Gardiners Rd property, near Rakaia on September 18 last year.

Waldron’s body was found by a co-worker who began searching for him when he failed to show up for work.

FACEBOOK Tony Grant Waldron was found dead at a Gardiners Rd property, near Rakaia, on September 18, 2019.

Morris-Bamber was charged with the murder in October 2019, but it was more than a year before police arrested Bamber over her husband’s death.

Bamber entered a plea of not guilty through her defence counsel, Kerry Cook. Cook said there was no objection for the two defendants’ cases to be joined.

Morris-Bamber was set to go to trial on November 2, but given the new developments in the case, the trial had to be postponed.

A new trial date has been set down for February 2022, but Justice Mander said attempts will be made to find an earlier available date.

Bamber and Morris-Bamber is scheduled to be back in court in December.