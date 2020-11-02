Aviation Security staff member allegedly planted hoax bomb to expose airport security

Preetam Maid on trial in the Dunedin District Court.

An Aviation Security Services staff member allegedly planted a hoax bomb containing wires, a cylinder, batteries, a cellphone and a cryptic note, at Dunedin Airport, to expose concerns over security.

Preetam Prakash Maid was arrested and charged with taking an imitation explosive device into a security-enhanced area several months later.

Maid, 32, is on trial before Judge Michael Crosbie in the Dunedin District Court.

Crown lawyer Robin Bates told the jury that the imitation explosive device was planted on the northern side of the airport on March 17, 2019, just two days after the Christchurch terror attack.

Part of Maid's role was to carry-out perimeter checks. He told a supervisor he wanted to check an object spotted near a hut.

He took a photo of what appeared to be a black bag near the hut's entrance. A further inspection treated the bag as “suspicious”, Bates said.

The airport closed briefly, with an international flight returning to Australia and several domestic flights diverted.

Defence Force personnel were called to the scene to "neutralise" the device, and also assisted police with their investigation.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A Jetstar flight lands at Dunedin Airport. (File photo)

A butane cannister, a cellphone, a Soda Stream cylinder, batteries, bubble wrap and wires were found inside the bag.

A handwritten note said: “A. Alpha, B. Birds, C. Crash, D. Dunedin, E. Emergency, F. Fools.”

A hand writing expert found Maid may have written the note, Bates said.

The police investigation included CCTV footage, and it soon became apparent some items of the imitation bomb came from a secure room inside the airport.

Prohibited items, including bubble wrap and a cylinder, were kept in the room containing items seized from passengers.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Preetam Maid leaves Dunedin District Court after a 2019 appearance.

A notebook still inside the room, had a page missing and was similar to the note found at the scene.

Bates said the investigation used CCTV and swipe card records to see who had access to that room.

That investigation found Maid, who no longer works for Aviation Security, was in areas where he shouldn't have been, including a corridor near the secured goods room, which could be opened by keys.

CCTV showed him changing a backpack, which the Crown alleged contained the black bag later found by the hut.

The Crown alleges he planted the bag when he reported seeing the suspicious item.

There was no direct eyewitness of Maid planting the bag, and the evidence for the case was '’circumstantial'’.

He urged the jury to '’join the dots'’.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The main entrance to Dunedin Airport. (File photo)

That included the defendant previously raising issues over airport security measures.

He also contacted media outlets about his grievances, including Stuff, as well as circulating petitions about concerns over the security.

Maid's lawyer, Deborah Henderson, said her client accepted the device was found at the airport, but he did not transport it there.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years' jail.