Marriage breakdown at heart of man's 'bizarre and mean spirited' milking shed sabotage

Brett Alexander Barbour caused $15,000 worth of damage to the Pukeatua milking shed on the farm he used to own. (File photo)

A man guilty of a “bizarre and mean spirited” attack on his former milking shed has won the right not to do his penance behind bars.

What led to Brett Alexander Barbour’s actions, however, remains.

He harboured “significant resentment” at having to sell the farm in 2018 after separating from his wife.

On the evening of September 26, 2019, Barbour arrived at the dairy farm in Pukeatua, south of Hamilton, while on a journey from Ngahinapouri to Rotorua, a High Court decision shows.

He knew the property well, because he used to own it.

It was about 7.30pm when Barbour turned off the road, drove onto the farm, and parked outside the milking shed.

In what the sentencing Judge Noel Cocurullo described as a bizarre and “mean-spirited” act of sabotage, he went into the shed and damaged, stole, and altered numerous important components including piping, the milk refrigeration unit, and the farm’s water bore.

As a consequence, the milk collector units were rendered unusable, electrical connections were damaged, feed was emptied into a pit from a hopper, collected milk was drained onto the floor, and colostrum was ruined.

Barbour also stole record books and veterinary medication.

The 39-year-old was imprisoned for 18 months in July after earlier pleading guilty to two charges of burglary in the Hamilton District Court.

The repairs cost about $15,000 and, as part of the sentence he was ordered he pay $7419 in reparation.

The judge had to weigh up whether to sentence Barbour to home detention or imprison him – “a balance between a punitive element of denunciation and deterrence, as against rehabilitation”.

Among the factors he took into consideration were the defendant’s prior convictions. These included a string of offences since 2016, including family violence, burglary, wilful damage and presenting a firearm – namely a taser, at his own parents – that the judge attributed to Barbour’s methamphetamine addiction.

In May last year he had breached a sentence of home detention by cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. He was subsequently jailed for four months and, at the time of his farm sabotage was still subject to release conditions.

On the positive side of the ledger was Barbour’s completion of a short residential rehab treatment programme, and had provided a hair follicle sample for testing that indicated he had not used methamphetamine within four months before his sentencing.

Ultimately, Judge Cocurullo found the balance in favour of imprisonment “by a clear margin”, and he jailed Barbour for 18 months.

Barbour appealed that sentence, on the basis that the district court judge had not given due consideration to “the purposes of rehabilitation and reintegration” that would have come with a home detention sentence.

Justice Anne Hinton agreed.

”It is clear on the evidence before the judge that Mr Barbour is motivated to address and has taken material steps towards addressing his addiction,” she said in a decision released in mid-October.

Successfully completing the rehab programme was an indication Barbour would comply with an electronically-monitored sentence, she said.

Thus, she ruled Barbour will now be able to apply to the district court to serve a nine-month home detention sentence, as long as it is served at The Retreat rehabilitation centre in Otahuhu.

“I wish to see Mr Barbour released as urgently as possible given the length of the prison sentence he has served already.”