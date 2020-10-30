Man, aged 25, with 25 sentences of imprisonment, denied parole

Hori Gemmell can appear before the New Zealand Parole Board again next year, after being denied parole this month.

A 25-year-old Southland man, who has been sentenced to jail 25 times, has been denied parole.

Hori Gemmell was sentenced to three years and one month jail by Judge Bernadette Farnan in the Invercargill District Court in March on two charges of unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, unlawfully possessing ammunition, two charges of theft for taking police firearms and a reckless driving charge.

Gemmell made headlines last year after he stole a police car and guns and sparked a manhunt near Gore.

During sentencing, the Judge Farnan said Gemmell had suffered significant grief in his life when a friend died in a car accident, but had "not behaved particularly well in custody".

The judge also said Gemmell had used the stolen police car as a weapon and the court was told that Gemmell had sold one of the Glock pistols he stole for cash.

In August, Gemmell incurred an additional three months' jail after he assaulted another prisoner in an unprovoked attack in January 2019.

A decision released by the New Zealand Parole Board this week, says Gemmell appeared before the board this month for the first consideration of parole on a four-year sentence, which was declined.

“Mr Gemmell has a lengthy criminal history. He has offended every year since he was 17 years of age. He has received 25 sentences of imprisonment and has a history of non-compliance,’’ the decisions says.

“So far on this sentence there has been a number of misconducts and incidents which has seen his security classification at high. Recently, there has been a change in attitude by Mr Gemmell. He has realised that he needs to buck up his ideas and behave so that he can undertake rehabilitation and get out back into the community and be a father to his two children.”

While Gemmell accepted he was not in a position to be paroled, he was committed and motivated to undertake the Medium Intensity Rehabilitation Programme and then the Drug Treatment Programme, it says.

“If he manages to continue his current good behaviour, the expectation is that he will start the MIRP in March next year and that will be followed by the DTP which is of six months’ duration,’’ the board says.

“It is time Mr Gemmell broke the cycle of offending and is able to lead an offence-free life. He, like others, needs help in doing this and the rehabilitation will assist.”

The board said Gemmell could be seen again in November 2021.