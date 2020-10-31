Invercargill death not suspicious
The death of a woman in Invercargill this week was not suspicious, police say.
The dead woman was found at a Grace St property on Thursday and her death was initially treated as unexplained.
Police were called to the house where the woman’s body was discovered about 4.15pm on Thursday.
Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said the death will be referred to the Coroner.
