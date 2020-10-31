Invercargill death not suspicious

Police are investigating an unexplained death of a woman at two different houses in Invercargill.

The death of a woman in Invercargill this week was not suspicious, police say.

The dead woman was found at a Grace St property on Thursday and her death was initially treated as unexplained.

READ MORE:

* Police investigating 'unexplained' death of woman in Invercargill

* Properties remain cordoned off after boy's death

* Woman's death in central Auckland driveway 'not suspicious': police



Stuff Police said the woman’s death at Grace Street was not suspicious.

Police were called to the house where the woman’s body was discovered about 4.15pm on Thursday.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said the death will be referred to the Coroner.