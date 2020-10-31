Person arrested after Armed Offenders Squad deployed to North Canterbury town

Police are responding to an incident in North Canterbury. (File photo)

A person has been arrested after the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) were assisting police with a “person of interest” at Pines Beach in North Canterbury.

The incident was happening at a property on Dunns Ave, a police spokeswoman said.

She said just after 9.10pm a person had been arrested. She understood there were exisitng warrants to arrest.

Cass Flutey​, who lives on nearby Beach Rd, said she had seen at least 10 police cars pass by as well as the AOS and an ambulance.

She said the entrance to Pines Beach was totally blocked off.

“There [are] a lot of residents standing [out here], waiting on the phone with people still in there.”

She said police had told residents a man was “holed up at his parents’ house” on Dunns Ave. Police are yet to confirm this to media.

“No one is allowed pass the roundabout,” Flutey said.

The main road entering Pines Beach connects to a roundabout.