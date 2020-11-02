Canterbury businessman on trial after motorcyclist killed in crash

The scene of a fatal crash between a motorbike and a car on the Tram Rd on-ramp of the Northern Motorway near Kaiapoi in December 2017.

Samantha Caldicott-Elwell thought her husband had forgotten he was supposed to meet her at a supermarket when he failed to turn up on December 9, 2017.

Shortly after she arrived at her North Canterbury home, a police officer knocked on the door and told her her husband Ben Caldicott-Elwell had been involved in a serious crash. He died as a result of of his injuries in hospital later that evening.

Caldicott-Elwell testified in the Christchurch District Court on Monday on the first day of the judge-alone trial of a Canterbury businessman charged in relation to the crash.

The 50-year-old defendant, who has interim name suppression, is facing a charge of careless driving causing death after the crash on the Northern Motorway's Tram Rd on-ramp, near Kaiapoi.

Ben Caldicott-Elwell, 34, was on his motorcycle heading to his home in Rangiora when the crash took place about 3.30pm.

Alden Williams/Stuff Rangiora barman Ben Caldicott-Elwell, 34, died after the crash between his motorbike and a car on the Tram Rd on-ramp of the Northern Motorway near Kaiapoi in December 2017.

Samantha Caldicott-Elwell said she and the couple’s son were in a car behind her husband on his motorcycle as they drove from Christchurch to Rangiora. They had agreed to meet up at a supermarket in Rangiora before returning home.

When she arrived at the supermarket, there was no sign of Ben. She finished shopping and waited a while longer before deciding her husband had probably forgotten they were meeting and drove home.

She became emotional as she told the court of police arriving and telling her Ben had been involved in a collision. He died about 10pm that evening.

A fatal turn

According to police, the defendant was driving his large 4-wheel-drive vehicle east on Tram Rd when he made a right turn onto the onramp that leads to the motorway. The police allege while the defendant was making the turn it was the first time he noticed Caldicott-Elwell approaching west on Tram Rd.

He accelerated in an effort to clear the lane, but was unable to do so in time due to a trailer he was towing.

Caldicott-Elwell, who was driving about 93kmh at the time, collided with the front left corner of the trailer cage.

Alden Williams/Stuff An ambulance at the scene of the crash on Tram Rd.

Dr Ed Newman, a doctor who stopped at the scene to help, testified it was immediately obvious Caldicott-Elwell had sustained serious injuries.

Newman said the motorcyclist was breathing heavily and had fixed dilated pupils, a sign of a major brain injury. Blood was coming from his right ear, and he was not responding to pain or verbal cues.

The defendant’s lawyer, Andrew McCormick, said on Monday his client denied he saw the motorcyclist for the first time when he started making the turn onto the onramp.

He said the businessman had seen the motorcyclist before that point and denied he was careless when he made the turn.

The defendant’s wife, who was in the vehicle with him at the time of the crash, testified about the “frightening” moment she saw the motorcyclist approaching before the crash.

She said the motorcycle was going “very fast” and seemed to be accelerating as it came towards them.

Moments later she heard a bang as it collided with the trailer.

The trial has been set down for three days in front of Judge Brian Callaghan.