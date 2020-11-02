Police officer gets discharge without conviction but no name suppression for drug offence

A police officer has been given a discharge without conviction by a judge for a second time, this time for drug offences.

Richard James Gibson received his first discharge in 2017 for dangerous driving after a police chase on Wellington’s pedestrian-filled waterfront. This time it was for supplying a class b drug.

He is suspended from the police but has now resigned after a second criminal offence.

Wellington District Court judge Chris Tuohy granted the second discharge but said it would come with no name suppression.

The application for a discharge was opposed by the Crown.

Gibson had been seen by another off duty police officer offering ecstasy to someone in a bar bathroom in Wellington in August last year.

His lawyer Letizea Ord said between 2016-2019 Gibson’s life had spiralled out of control.

He began using drugs to cope with the pressures on him.

“He is described as having a matrix of stressors,” Ord said.

“He had lost his moral compass over drugs.”

He had now got his life back under control but was still going to suffer the consequences of his actions, she said.

Judge Tuohy said suppression of his occupation and name at the time would not be in the interests of justice for several reasons including that the public had the right to know he was a serving police officer of some rank and name suppression would throw suspicion on other officers.

He said Gibson’s whole working life had been with the police and he had risen to the rank of detective sergeant at the age of 27. He had been in charge of several large investigations.

The judge said the high workload, the breakdown of a second marriage, a friend being shot at and the loss of his grandparents all combined to a loss of his moral balance.

“It was deliberate recklessness of giving some person in a bar the drug, the person a random stranger in full sight and as it turned out in sight of another off duty.”

He said Gibson needed to find a new career starting from scratch and a conviction would have to be disclosed.

The loss of name suppression would publicly mark Gibson much the same way a conviction would.

The judge discharged Gibson and ordered him to pay $2500 to a drug rehabilitation charity.