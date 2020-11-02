Rising youth crime, gang violence tackled at public meeting in Wainuiomata

Business owner and community member Crystal Mischief speaking about crime in community on Monday.

Concerns about the rise of youth crime, gang violence and lack of police visibility were aired at a public meeting in Wainuiomata on Monday night.

About 65 members of the community gathered for an open forum-style meeting at the Louise Bilderbeck Hall in the Lower Hutt suburb, facilitated by National MP Chris Bishop, who is based in the city.

Alongside Bishop, Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry, representatives from the Hutt City Council, Wainuiomata Community Board, community patrol and Wainuiomata Marae, people shared their frustrations at the meeting about rising gang presence and tensions in the suburb.

“I think there’s always been a gang problem here ... youth need something to do,” said senior sergeant Brad Allen. Gangs offered youth money, kudos and power, he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Acting inspector Bradley Allen and Chris Bishop, National MP at Monday night’s meeting.

“It’s not just an issue that’s going to be solved at this meeting, it’s a long-term thing,” Allen said, referring to a lack of activities for youth in the area.

Others commented on the rise of synthetic drugs and methamphetamine, and the increased visibility of gang members in Wainuiomata.

One woman who stood up said she was targeted and threatened by as many as one dozen youth recently when she was with her children in a public area. She did not report the incident to police, as she was fearful the youths would target her again.

“This is happening in the middle of our town to innocent people,” the woman said. She wanted better security along Queen St in particular. Others felt more initiatives targeting local youth would improve the situation, and that youth were “lost” and without positive role models.

Monique Ford/Stuff Awhina Ferguson speaks to the meeting.

“Everyone can turn their lives around,” Bishop said.

Wainuiomata Trail Park president Dirk Skagen said there had been a number of recent incidents “endangering the safety of park users”.

When people approached the police or council previously, they did not respond with urgency, he said.

People also called for a dedicated station with police staff available 24/7. “By the time someone’s rung, the perpetrators have gone ... it’s about time we got our police station back,” one woman said to applause.

Allen said 10 officers worked out of the station, however people in the crowd argued that they were not visible or available enough. “We’re trying to put amends to that now,” he said.

Community members needed to report crime – “not put it on Facebook” – wherever possible, Allen said, so resources could be better allocated.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen postponed a community meeting, citing safety and tensions in the community. Then, her opposition, National MP Chris Bishop, announced one for the same day.

INITIAL MEETING POSTPONED

On October 24, a week after Ginny Andersen’s win in the Hutt South seat, the MP posted on social media saying she would hold a meeting on November 2 regarding crime and community safety in Wainuiomata.

Earlier that day, a 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times at the suburb’s main shopping strip, Queen St.

Two males, a youth and a 26-year-old have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm following the stabbing, which left the victim in serious condition.

David Unwin/Stuff National MP Chris Bishop says hosting Monday’s meeting wasn’t political, and was instead about the community having a voice.

On October 29 Andersen met police and other community leaders, where she says she was advised to postpone any meeting for two weeks due to safety concerns, as “community tensions” were too high.

However, on the same day Andersen postponed her event, Bishop announced he would be hosting his own meeting, which went ahead on Monday night. That prompted Andersen to say Bishop had politicised a tragic event.

But Bishop said it was not political. “It’s about the community having a voice.”

Andersen was asked by Bishop if she wanted to attend but declined. She will instead hold her own meeting at a later date, which will also be attended by police.

Monique Ford/Stuff One house shot at in Wainuiomata had three young children sleeping inside.

RECENT INCIDENTS

Hutt Valley Area Commander Inspector Dion Bennett said police were reviewing resourcing options in Wainuiomata.

Two days before the Queen St stabbing, a man armed with a machete allegedly threatened and chased people at Fitzroy Tavern on The Strand, just before midnight.

No-one was injured and a 37-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a weapon, resisting police, intentional damage, possessing an offensive weapon, threatening a person and threatening to kill.

It follows a spate of shootings in Lower Hutt at three different houses over three nights at the start of October. One of the homes, on Main Rd in Wainuiomata, had three young children sleeping inside.