Alf Vincent still in prison at 83 and with dementia

Alfred Vincent, pictured in a school photo in 1949, has been in prison since 1968.

The fate of New Zealand’s longest serving prisoner is being examined, with lawyers for Alf Vincent, 83, arguing that he should have a home outside prison for his remaining life.

Vincent is in a high-dependency unit at Rimutaka Prison, north of Wellington, and suffers from dementia.

In 1968 he pleaded guilty to seven charges of indecent assault and was sentenced to the open-ended term of preventive detention. His lawyer says Vincent was the victim of the homophobic fears of the day.

Although he has been considered for parole nearly 50 times, 52 years later he is still serving the sentence because the Parole Board says he remains an undue risk to the safety of the community.

READ MORE:

* Governor-General to be asked to end longest serving prisoner's sentence

* 'Ludicrous' longest serving prisoner, with dementia, is still jailed - lawyer

* New Zealand's longest-serving prisoner Alfred Vincent again denied parole

* The dilemma of Alf Vincent, New Zealand's longest-serving prisoner



And even if the board thought any risk could be managed in a secure dementia resthome, no place has been found for him to go.

His lawyer, Tony Ellis, told a judge at the High Court in Wellington on Tuesday that the Department of Corrections should find somewhere for him, otherwise he was serving a death sentence.

As well as his dementia, he had been assessed as having an IQ of 65, with especially low verbal comprehension.

Despite various health problems he can walk and the board was told he continued to have sexualised behaviour.

DEIDRE MUSSEN/Stuff Lawyers for Alf Vincent want a judge to decide what’s to become of him, rather than the Parole Board. (File photo)

Although Vincent might fondle his own penis, he was not a risk to men, boys, or anyone else, Ellis said.

Crown lawyer Austin Powell, acting for Corrections, said the only option was a rest home with level five hospital care and security, for people with dementia.

Corrections staff looked for somewhere to take him if the Parole Board granted release on parole, and one home that possibly offered a solution withdrew because of publicity about his case.

While he was in prison he was managed in a humane manner with appropriate care, Powell said.

Vincent’s current behaviour could be linked to his past offending, or it could be the result of his dementia, he said.

cameron burnell/Stuff Alf Vincent’s lawyer, Tony Ellis, says Vincent has been “warehoused” in prison. (File photo)

Moving Vincent now would create its own problems because people with dementia did not respond well to change.

Aged-care facilities were privately run, although the state contributed funding.

Ellis said Vincent was warehoused in prison. Colouring books were his only activity and he was enticed back to his cell with a cup of tea and a biscuit.

It seemed Vincent’s last visit from family was in 2011. His sister died the following year. He had three brothers but in that same period they were deemed unable to look after themselves, according to a cousin who contacted Ellis recently.

Phil Reid/STUFF Austin Powell, representing Corrections, says Vincent receives proper care in prison. (File photo)

For the attorney-general, lawyer Genevieve Taylor said the Parole Board was the body with the expertise to decide if Vincent was safe to release. It would also set a release date and any conditions.

A recent psychologist’s report was the first to say that Vincent was no longer a risk to others.

The Parole Board had not had the chance to consider that opinion and might want further information to reach its own conclusion, she said.

The case continues on Wednesday.

The governor-general has been asked to use her power to end Vincent’s sentence, as an alternative to the court case. That plea has been “parked” pending the court’s decision, Ellis said.