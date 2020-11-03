Man who shot at home invaders pleads guilty to drugs charges

Waikato man Orren Scott Williams pleaded guilty to three charges - two relating to cannabis and one to methamphetamine.

A man who fired at armed intruders who stormed his rural Waikato home has pleaded guilty to three drugs charges.

Orren Scott Williams, 38, made his pleas on the charges - which relate to cannabis and methamphetamine – at the High Court in Hamilton on Tuesday morning.

Back in October, Williams was found not guilty on charges relating to shooting at the men who invaded his Hauturu home, near Kāwhia: murder and three counts of wounding with intent.

During the trial, the Crown case was that the intruders were intending to steal cannabis from the house, as they'd been told it would be a good earn.

On Tuesday, Williams pleaded guilty to a separate set of charges.

Two of them – having cannabis for sale or to offer for sale, and for possessing methamphetamine – related to June 6, 2019, the same date as the overnight home invasion.

The third charge was selling or offering to sell cannabis, on May 1 and June 6, 2019.

Lawyers are still working on an agreed summary of facts, or a description of what led to these charges.

Williams would be suitable for a sentence of home detention, his defence counsel Philip Morgan QC said.

Justice Mathew​ Downs asked about a firearms charge which was also listed on court documents, but was told it would be dealt with when Williams was sentenced.

He granted Williams bail until his sentencing on December 11.