Great-grandmother sentenced for Carterton hit-and-run

Five months later, James August Jnr is still struggling with the effects of being hit by a car in the middle of the night.

A great-grandmother who hit a man with her car in the middle of the night refused to accept that she’d hit a person.

Despite widespread publicity, Masterton woman Annette Puhara, 67, did not come forward when police put the call out to find the driver who hit and severely injured James August Jr in Carterton on May 22.

Police tracked her down about a month after the collision, and she was charged with failing to stop to ascertain injury. .

During sentencing in Masterton District Court on Tuesday, Puhara apologised to August's family. She was sentenced to five months of community detention.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF/Stuff James August's sister, Cameron Phillips, and mother, Tira August, at Masterton District Council for Annette Puhara's sentencing.

The victim was recently re-admitted to hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and was not fit to attend, but his mother and two sisters were in the courtroom.

In her family’s victim impact statement, Cameron Phillips said her younger brother was still suffering terribly and was at times still bitter about what he had lost.

“The effects are far-reaching and it has been a distressing time for us to see James suffering not only physically, but emotionally and mentally.”

August continued to have urinary tract pain which some days left him feeling like he had been kicked in the crotch.

“He cries when the pain gets too intense ... when he cries, we cry with him.”

Stuff August was hit by Puhara’s car on State Highway 2, Carterton, near the intersection of Plimsoll St.

August’s hit-and-run garnered a lot of media attention in the wake of the May incident and featured on TVNZ’s Police Ten 7 crime programme.

Puhara’s lawyer, Suzie Barnes, said despite this coverage her client was “wholly unaware of the police investigation”.

That was in spite of the fact that Puhara was approached by her daughter the day after the incident asking if the damage to her car was from the collision, to which she replied “no”.

“That speaks to the absolute difficulty she had in reconciling the fact that it possibly could have happened,” Barnes said

Supplied Victim James August Jr. in Wellington Hospital with his mother Tira August in June.

Puhara was arrested on June 18 and pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to stop to ascertain injury in September.

As well as the five-month community detention sentence, she was ordered to pay $2000 emotional harm reparation and her driver’s licence was suspended for a year.

Outside the court, Puhara said she was sorry for the harm she had caused the August family, and she was willing to meet up with them for restorative justice.

The victim’s mother, Tira August, said she felt compassion towards Puhara and didn’t harbour any resentment.

“She’s a grandmother too and I’m sure she feels terrible about what’s happened.”