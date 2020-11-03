Six60 assault: Man sought in relation to serious incident at Auckland concert

Police are looking for this man in relation to serious assaults on two young people at a Six60 concert in Auckland on February 22.

Police are appealing to the public to help them find a man considered a “person of interest” in relation to a serious assault at an Auckland Six60 concert.

It comes after two young people received significant injuries at the February 22 concert at Western Springs.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in April and charged with causing injury with intent to injure, and assault with intent to injure.

Stuff understands he has been sentenced.

Avondale Police are “confident” someone will recognise the latest man.

Members of the public can contact police on 105, quoting file number 200223/7751.

Information can also be supplied anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or privately on Facebook.