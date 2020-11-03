Invercargill woman appears in court after Trade Me puppy scam

An Invercargill woman was advertising staffordshire bull terrier puppies for sale on TradeMe but pocketed deposits. [File photo]

An Invercargill woman selling staffordshire bull terrier puppies on Trade Me pocketed the $500 deposits her victims paid to secure their new pet.

Chloe Abagail​ Matahere, 32, pleaded guilty to six charges of obtain by deception, theft by person in a special relationship and theft under $500 when she appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

As well as stealing the money from those wanting a new pup, Matahere stole $5000 and a $134.99 garage creeper from her Invercargill workplace.

The court summary of facts says on six dates in February 2020, Matahere advertised pedigree Staffordshire bull terrier puppies for sale.

She used a Trade Me account with the name Lizzy@sbtkennels, the summary says.

Each time, the victims paid $500 to secure the purchase of a puppy for $2000.

However, after the deposit payment, communication slowed and then stopped.

The victims had not received the puppies, or refunds.

Matahere told police she collected too many deposits, having only six puppies to sell, then lost track of who paid a deposit.

She then could not deal with the situation as she was going through some life stresses at the time, the summary says.

Reparations of $500 per victim was sought.

Matahere also processed fake refunds an employee at Super Cheap Auto, in Invercargill.

She worked part-time at the store between February 16 and May, 19, 2020.

Between March 7 and March 23, Matahere processed multiple fake refund transactions and took money from the cash register in excess of $5000, the summary says.

On March 22, she stole $790 from the store.

That day, CCTV showed her not putting cash in the register from customers, putting it under the counter and then pocketing it, the summary says.

Also on Marsh 22, she took a $134.99 garage creeper from the store.

Reparation of $924.99 was sought for money and items taken from the store.

When spoken to by police, Matahere refused to comment and offered no explanation.

Matahere was unemployed and had not​ previously appeared before the court.

Judge Russell Walker remanded her on bail for sentencing on December 1.

The Judge also ordered reparations and restorative justice reports.