Eight shots fired overnight at same West Auckland address that sparked school lockdown

A number of police officers at the scene on Massey’s Keegan Drive on Monday, where officers have descended again.

More shots have been fired at a West Auckland address at the centre of an earlier firearms incident.

Two people were taken into custody after the first incident on Keegan Drive, Massey, about midday on Monday, which forced a primary school into lockdown.

On Tuesday, Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, of Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch, said a further eight shots were fired at vehicles outside the address about 2am.

Armed police descended on the address again and searched it.

“No people were located at the address and at this stage we are not aware of anyone being injured as a result of this incident,” Goldie said.

She said a scene examination was being conducted, along with officers canvassing the Massey area.

The two people taken into custody on Monday were spoken to by police. One had since been arrested on an “unrelated matter”, Goldie said.

Leisha Byrnes, principal of Lincoln Heights School, said on Monday police advised the school to go into lockdown around midday on Monday.

It was the second time this year the school had been placed into lockdown after it was locked down in July following the shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt, which happened only a few hundred metres away.

A police cordon was lifted shortly before 2.30pm, and parents were allowed to pick up their children from school.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police cars could be seen outside Lincoln Heights School on Monday.

“Our enquiries into both incidents remain ongoing at this point and we cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests or charges being laid.

“This will in no doubt be concerning to the families living nearby and the wider community,” Goldie said.

“Police are taking these incidents seriously and there are numerous lines of enquiry underway today.

“Today residents will notice a heightened police presence in the Keegan Drive and wider Massey areas as part of our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity before or after 2am in the Massey area is asked to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Waitematā Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.