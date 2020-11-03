Man accused of murder in relation to fatal Bay of Plenty stabbing appears in court

The man will be back in court at the end of November (file photo).

A man accused of murder in relation to the stabbing another man in the Bay of Plenty has appeared in court.

Dallas Fraser Tihini Hohua, 57, appeared in the Whakatāne District Court on Tuesday morning facing one count of murder.

He was arrested on Monday following a police investigation into the death of man in Whakatāne.

The victim, Lani Paul, died after being taken to Whakatane Hospital with stab wounds on October 24.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, Hohua was remanded in custody.

He will next appear in the High Court at Tauranga on November 25.

