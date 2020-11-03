One more second could have prevented fatal crash that killed North Canterbury father

The scene of the fatal crash between a motorbike and a car on the Tram Rd on-ramp of the Northern Motorway near Kaiapoi in December 2017.

Less than a second. That is all that was needed to likely avoid the horrific crash that killed 34-year-old husband and father Ben Caldicott-Elwell.

The detail emerged as a Canterbury businessman entered a guilty plea to careless driving causing death, halfway through his Christchurch District Court trial.

Despite the plea, the 50-year-old still hopes to keep his name secret permanently.

Judge Brian Callaghan continued an order for interim name suppression until sentencing in February to allow him to make an application for permanent name suppression.

The defendant and his wife were travelling in his 4-wheel-drive vehicle east on Tram Rd about 3.15pm on December 9, 2017. He was towing a trailer.

Caldicott-Elwell was driving his motorcycle west on Tram Rd. He was on his way to meet his wife at a Rangiora supermarket.

The defendant slowed, as he wanted to turn right onto the on-ramp that leads to State Highway 1. He had seen Caldicott-Elwell in the distance as he approached the intersection.

According to the summary of facts, the motorcyclist was 142 metres away and travelling about 100kmh when the defendant decided to turn.

Alden Williams/Stuff Rangiora barman Ben Caldicott-Elwell, 34, died after the crash between his motorbike and a car on the Tram Rd on-ramp of the Northern Motorway near Kaiapoi in December 2017.

When he realised the motorcycle was bearing upon his vehicle, he accelerated in an attempt to clear the lane. He was unable to do so in time and Caldicott-Elwell collided with the front left corner of the trailer cage.

According to the summary, the defendant would have needed a further 0.74 seconds to clear the intersection.

Caldicott-Elwell sustained multiple serious injuries. Dr Ed Newman, a doctor who stopped at the scene to help, testified earlier Caldicott-Elwell was breathing heavily and had fixed dilated pupils, a sign of a major brain injury. Blood was coming from his right ear, and he was not responding to pain or verbal cues.

Caldicott-Elwell died in hospital later that evening.

The charge of careless driving causing death carries a maximum of three months imprisonment and/or a fine up to $4500.