Man arrested after body discovered in burning vehicle in south Auckland

Detectives begin their inquiries at the scene in Alfriston Rd, south Auckland, where a man’s body was discovered in a car on Wednesday, November 4.

A man has been arrested after a body was discovered in a burning vehicle in south Auckland, prompting a homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry, of Counties Manukau Police, said the body was found in a white 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander on Alfriston Rd, in semi-rural Alfriston, on Wednesday morning.

Barry said emergency services were called to the scene around 3am to a report a vehicle was on fire.

David White/Stuff The burnt out remains of a car on Alfriston Rd in Manurewa.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and discovered a body inside. A scene examination is ongoing.

Barry said police had arrested a 31-year-old man in relation to the incident, and he had been charged with arson.

The man appeared in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday charged with intentionally setting fire to his own vehicle “knowing that danger to life was likely to ensue,” according to a charging document provided by the court.

Police are making inquiries to identify the dead person and work out what happened.

They could not rule out further arrests or charges.

A postmortem would be conducted on Thursday.

Detectives throughout Auckland are working on the case.

Police are appealing for sightings of the car that was on fire and want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity involving the vehicle.

Officers had also been canvassing the area and speaking to people there.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Detective Inspector Chris Barry speaks to media about a homicide investigation in Alfriston.

“We do believe this is an isolated incident,” Barry said.

“I would like to reassure the wider Alfriston and Manurewa communities that we have a team of detectives working diligently on the case.”

However, he refused to specify the relationship between the arrested man and the victim.

“At this time, out of respect for the family, we can’t go into any information about the deceased,” he said.

Police arrested the man “early” in the investigation and would not say where he was arrested.

Police do not believe the car was stolen and there was no suggestion there was any link to organised crime or gangs.

David White/Stuff A wide cordon has been established on Alfriston Rd, Manurewa, after police launched a homicide investigation.

Barry thanked the person who alerted emergency services to the car fire.

Diversions are in place around the scene.

Barry said police would reopen the roads in the area as soon as possible.

He was reluctant to be drawn on any specifics as the matter was before the courts.

The charred wreck of the car lies at an angle just off the road, opposite the Anglican Parish of Clevedon.

The car was a charred husk, without even its licence plates visible.

The rural road in Manurewa, 26km to the south of the central city, bisects several lifestyle properties.

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.