Police treating two firearm incidents in Massey street as linked

Bullet holes in the rear windscreen of a car in Keegan Drive, Massey after a second firearms incident on Tuesday.

Police investigating two firearm incidents in a West Auckland street are now treating them as linked.

However, another incident in a nearby suburb which was at first believed to have involved a gun, was not thought to be related.

Two people were taken into custody after the first incident in Keegan Drive, Massey, about midday on Monday. The incident forced a primary school into lockdown.

Both people were spoken to and one had been arrested on an unrelated matter, police said.

On Tuesday, a further eight shots were fired at vehicles outside the address about 2am.

Armed police descended on the address again and searched it but no-one was found.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā criminal investigation branch, said on Wednesday afternoon they believed the incidents were connected.

Although police continued to investigate all parties involved, no charges had yet been laid, she said.

A scene examination at the property had been completed.

“Police have increased their presence throughout the Massey area since this week with additional patrols.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A scene examination at the Keegan Drive address has been completed after two firearms incidents over two days.

Leisha Byrnes, principal of Lincoln Heights School, said on Monday police advised the school to go into lockdown about midday on Monday.

It was the second time this year the school had been placed into lockdown after it was locked down in July following the shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt only a few hundred metres away.

A police cordon was lifted shortly before 2.30pm and parents were allowed to pick up their children from school.

On Tuesday, armed police were called to a possible firearms incident in nearby Archibald Rd, in Kelston.

That incident also triggered a lockdown of several nearby schools.

A police spokesman said a report of concern for a person’s wellbeing had been made after 2pm on Tuesday in the area and that a firearm may have been involved.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police outside Kelston Girls’ High School, Auckland, after a possible firearms incident was reported nearby.

However, police found the person involved later that night. They also discovered a BB gun.

The matter was not believed to be linked to the Massey incidents and has been referred to Youth Aid.

“We would like to acknowledge the co-operation of our schools and community while we carried out our inquiries in the Kelston area,” acting area commander for Waitematā West Inspector John Thornley said.

Anyone with information about the Massey incidents can contact Waitematā crime squad on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.