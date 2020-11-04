Police treating two firearm incidents on Massey street as linked

Bullet holes in the rear windscreen of a car on Keegan Drive, Massey after a second firearms incident on Tuesday.

Police investigating two firearm incidents on a West Auckland street are now treating them as linked.

Two people were taken into custody after the first incident on Keegan Drive, Massey, about midday on Monday. The incident forced a primary school into lockdown.

Both people were spoken to and one had been arrested on an unrelated matter, police said.

On Tuesday, a further eight shots were fired at vehicles outside the address about 2am.

Armed police descended on the address again and searched it, but no one was found.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch, said on Wednesday afternoon they were treating both incidents as linked.

Although police continued to investigate all parties involved, no charges had yet been laid, she said.

A scene examination at the property had been completed.

“Police have increased its presence throughout the Massey area since this week with additional patrols.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A scene examination at the Keegan Dr address has been completed after two firearms incidents over two days.

Leisha Byrnes, principal of Lincoln Heights School, said on Monday police advised the school to go into lockdown around midday on Monday.

It was the second time this year the school had been placed into lockdown after it was locked down in July following the shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt, which happened only a few hundred metres away.

A police cordon was lifted shortly before 2.30pm, and parents were allowed to pick up their children from school.

Anyone with information can contact Waitematā Crime Squad on (09) 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.