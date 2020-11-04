Prisoner Alf Vincent might have chance of release after 52 years

Alfred Vincent, in a 1949 class photo from Kaiapoi School, has been in prison for 52 years. (File photo)

New Zealand’s longest serving prisoner might finally have a teetering step on the path from prison.

After 52 years in jail, Alf Vincent is now 83 and has dementia but still reportedly displays sexualised behaviour.

So far the Parole Board has refused to release Vincent from the preventive detention sentence imposed in 1968 for indecent assault charges.

But a recent medical report said Vincent was no longer an undue risk to others.

A lawyer for the attorney-general tried to convince a judge at the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday that the case should go back to the Parole Board as the specialist body with the job of assessing risk.

The board might want further reports and if it thought there was no undue risk, it could set special terms for his release, such as where he would live, lawyer Genevieve Taylor said.

Justice Jill Mallon asked whether Vincent’s case would need to go back to the board if she found he posed no undue risk. Taylor said the board would still at least have to set any special conditions.

The Department of Corrections has so far been unable to find secure, high-level dementia care in the community for Vincent.

The Parole Board has considered Alf Vincent's case nearly 50 times.

Vincent’s lawyer, Tony Ellis, said Vincent had an IQ of about 82 and was described as a “dullard” when he was sentenced. In recent years, his IQ had diminished, possibly to the 50s, but his condition made it difficult to assess.

Attempts at rehabilitation failed because they were unsuitable for someone with his intellectual challenges, Ellis said.

His case had been to the board 48 times.

“The totality of the treatment of Mr Vincent brings the administration of justice into disrepute and that is a good reason for not sending it back [to the board],” he said.

Alf Vincent's lawyer, Tony Ellis, said the treatment of Vincent brought the administration of justice into disrepute.

Justice Mallon reserved her decision. She would give it priority, she said.

Vincent was originally from Canterbury but was moved to Rimutaka Prison north of Wellington which has a high dependency unit.

During this week’s court hearing, the judge was told his last visit from family was probably in 2011 and he now spent his time sleeping and filling in colouring books.