A 24-year-old is set to appear in Rotorua District Court after an alleged stabbing in Kawerau.

A 24-year-old man has been charged in relation to an alleged stabbing in Kawerau.

Emergency services were called to the stabbing on October 10, where the victim suffered critical injuries, police said in a statement.

The person stabbed remains in hospital.

The man arrested is set to appear in Rotorua District Court on Thursday on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.